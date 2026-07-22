Ole Miss Coach Pete Golding Clears The Air About His Relationship With Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding took the stage at SEC Media Days in Tampa on Wednesday, and it didn't take long for him to answer the questions that everyone had been waiting for.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Kiffin quickly became a hot topic of conversation during Golding's press conference. After a drama-filled end to the 2025 season that saw Kiffin leave for LSU prior to the College Football Playoff, the Rebels are beginning a new era under Golding, but the headlines surrounding Kiffin's departure are not dead quite yet.

Golding has made it clear that he's not shy to share his honest thoughts, and that remained the case when he was asked about his relationship with Kiffin.

"Lane and I are good," Golding said. "I didn't know him before taking the job (at Ole Miss). I have no ill will toward Coach Kiffin. He texts me on a regular basis & there's certain things we'll talk about, certain things we don't talk about."

Pete Golding Told Lane Kiffin He Was "Dumb" for Leaving Ole Miss

Perhaps the most refreshing part about Kiffin and Golding's relationship is their ability to be honest with each other. In any friendship, honesty is a priority, and Golding made sure to tell Kiffin exactly what he felt about Kiffin leaving for LSU.

"Everyplace isn't for everybody -- and that's ok," Golding said. "I told Lane it was dumb to leave but he decided what was better for him and his family and I wish him the best of luck. I talk to him on a regular basis. Really appreciative of how he treated me and my family."

Many college football fans likely have fatigue surrounding the Lane Kiffin situation. It has dominated headlines all offseason and will continue to do so in the final weeks leading up to the 2026 campaign.

Fortunately, the topic won't be alive for long once the season begins. Kiffin makes his return to Oxford when LSU faces Ole Miss on Sept. 19. He will no doubt be met with hostility from Rebel fans, and rightfully so.

But once that game is complete, win or lose, both the Rebels and Tigers can finally move on from the whole ordeal and continue forward with their new respective eras under Golding and Kiffin.

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