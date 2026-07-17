Ole Miss Football Schedule Breakdown: Game Predictions, Toughest Stretch and More

Ole Miss enters 2026 with more expectations than going into last year.

It was a campaign for the ages for the Rebels, who returned the majority of their offensive and defensive core for the upcoming season. However, Ole Miss will have its hands full with a tougher slate of games for the SEC’s inaugural nine-game schedule.

Ole Miss will play seven-to-eight opponents that will likely be in the neighborhood of being ranked within the preseason Top 25.

With SEC Media Days right around the corner in Tampa, Florida, and the season less than two months away, let’s break down the Rebels’ mapped out path.

Fast Start

Good thing Pete Golding already got the opportunity to check off some firsts within his career as a head coach. There won't be much time for celebrating early, even if it’s warranted. A fast start will be critical for what’s going to be a highly anticipated season in his first full year leading the charge.

Ole Miss will play its season-opener in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, against a Louisville team that is no slouch. This is not the usual cupcake game Ole Miss typically opens football seasons with. Jeff Brohm enters his fourth season as Louisville’s head coach and has had the Cardinals right around the 10-win mark in each season. This season isn’t expected to be much different as Louisville brought in a top-15 transfer class to continue its ‘win-now’ progression.

Before the month of September is up Ole Miss will have played a neutral site game against a quality ACC opponent, its SEC opener against LSU at home and its SEC road-opener at Florida. Smushed between those contests is a forgettable home game against the Charlotte 49ers.

Ole Miss will catch its bye week in the first weekend of October, but we should know something of substance about the Rebels by the time they return to Nashville in mid-October to visit Vanderbilt to begin the second quarter of the season.

Toughest Matchup

Maybe LSU should be the pick considering everything that game will have to offer, but I'm going in a different direction.

When glancing at Ole Miss’ upcoming schedule, it’s hard to ignore just how big the trip to Austin, Texas could be. Texas currently owns the third-best odds to hoist next year’s National Championship trophy in what will be Steve Sarkisian’s sixth season at the helm.

The Rebels are set to meet the Longhorns for the first time since 2013, on October 24. Texas will be led by a familiar face in Arch Manning, who has established himself as one of the country’s top quarterbacks going into his second season as the full-time starter. Manning will be surrounded by one of the best rosters the sport can pay for.

That said, Ole Miss has a star quarterback in Trinidad Chambliss to go along with an expensive roster of its own.

Texas will also hold 100,000-plus fans that day, setting up for the hardest gameday environment Ole Miss will face during the regular season. The pressure is on for both teams to make the College Football Playoffs this year, probably with most of the heat leaning Texas’ way after unexpectedly missing meaningful postseason play last season.

The expectations are through the roof in Austin, and right where they should be. Texas should enter the 2026 season as the SEC’s highest-ranked team. At the end of the day, it should be a contest that emulates, and possibly previews, a CFP matchup.

Biggest Sleeper

After the emotionally charged matchup that will see College GameDay visit Oxford for the first time in five years for Lane Kiffin’s return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Ole Miss will quickly have to put that game against LSU in the vault.

The Rebels head to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium the following weekend, a place where Ole Miss suffered one of its most painful losses in recent program memory during the 2024 season. Beyond that loss with arguably its most talented team ever assembled, Ole Miss hasn’t pulled off a victory in Gainesville since going up against Tim Tebow’s Gators in 2008.

Florida will look a lot different next season than in the last handful of seasons. We’ll see if their final record ultimately coincides with progress the program is looking for, but it would not be surprising to see John Sumrall getting the most out of his team for what will be his first big test as Florida’s head coach.

Could the ‘get-up’ factor and physical, as well as mental, recovery for a game of LSU’s stature play a role for Ole Miss going into its matchup against Florida? Time will tell, but it’s hard to completely rule out.

Toughest Stretch

Leading up to its final two games of the season, Ole Miss will spot the ball against Texas, Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma in consecutive weeks. They’ll play the Longhorns and Sooners in intense atmospheres on the road, while hosting the Bulldogs and Tigers during that stretch.

It equates to a critical quarter of Ole Miss’ season and will be a great barometer of where the Rebels are on a national scale in terms of competitiveness.

Three of the four teams have qualified for the CFP in the last two seasons, and those same three programs have more than realistic aspirations of returning to the playoffs. At least two of the four opponents in that stretch should be a playoff lock.

Depending on how it looks in those games and what the outcome record is during that stretch, there should be a sense of whether we’re looking at a playoff team, national championship contender or a team looking to build momentum for the following season at that point.

Ultimately, the College Football Playoff Committee should have a lot to think about when looking at the nine-game SEC slate by the regular season’s end.

Early Schedule Prediction

Louisville (Nashville, Tenn.): W

Charlotte (Oxford, Miss.): W

LSU (Oxford, Miss.): W

At Florida (Gainesville, Fla.): W

BYE

At Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.): W

Missouri (Oxford, Miss.): W

At Texas (Austin, Texas): L

Auburn (Oxford, Miss.): W

Georgia (Oxford, Miss.): L

At Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.): L

Wofford (Oxford, Miss.): W

Mississippi State (Oxford, Miss.): W

Record Prediction: 9-3

Ceiling: 10-2

Floor: 7-5