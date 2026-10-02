Ole Miss Defender Identifies Unexpected Problem Behind Defensive Struggles

Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles spoke this week about a surprising issue that the Rebels came upon in their loss last weekend to Florida.

Allowing over 300 yards on the ground, the Rebels' defensive front looked completely unable to stop the Gators on their first effort, finding themselves unable to take down Heisman hopeful Jadan Baugh, among others. Ole Miss has often found trouble in the tackling department, and with a grueling schedule ahead, it is certainly the biggest problem that Pete Golding and his staff will need to address.

Echoles discussed that the Rebels' problem is not as simple as bad tackling, but rather that it is based on mental mistakes and that a change of strategy is what the team needs to end their struggles.

"Go Find the Ball and Make the Play"

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin (5), defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) and linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) wait to line up against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels were struggling not from bad technique, yet from focusing on perfection.

"[Pete Golding] made it very simple," Echoles said. "It's about striking blocks, getting off blocks, making plays. Sometimes, as a defense, we try to play too perfect, trying to do all the right things instead of being instinctual. Just go find the ball and make the play."

It makes sense. Ole Miss is one of the most-viewed programs week in and week out, with their game against Florida averaging 8.3 million live viewers. Of course, there would be the aspect of nerves and a desire for perfection and highlight plays from all the Rebels out on the field.

Sometimes you just have to focus on the fundamentals, and Golding has adjusted how the team prepares in response to this discovery. The Rebels have switched their focus in practice this week to fighting through blocks, rallying to the ball quickly, and just making plays.

While a great defense certainly needs a well-engineered scheme, sometimes the simplest solutions come from going back to the basics. Echoles and his defensive peers will look to tighten up their pursuit and tackling this week to make sure no team abuses the run like Florida did. Looking forward to next Saturday's showdown at Vanderbilt, the Rebels will surely look to put this new mantra into action.

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