The Florida Loss Could Force Ole Miss to Rethink Its Defensive Personnel

The Ole Miss Rebels will look to bounce back in multiple ways after losing 52-28 in Gainesville. Ole Miss never really got going early in the game, as Florida was in control from the start.

The Rebels' offense was relatively average, as Ole Miss could not establish the run at all, mostly due to the absence of star running back Kewan Lacy.

Trinidad Chambliss did all he could in the loss, as the Rebels' quarterback threw for 298 yards and one touchdown. He was also Ole Miss' leading rusher, running for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive Issues Need To Be Fixed

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Jamarious Brown (96) listens as Mississippi Rebels linebacker Luke Ferrelli (12) gives direction prior to the snap during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss struggled mightily in its contest with the Gators, as the Rebels allowed 52 points, the most they have allowed since 2020. Pete Golding and the defensive staff will need to make changes to the personnel, as the Rebels' defense has looked poor in three of the four games this season.

Golding will need to get the defensive line and linebacker groups to be more disciplined, as both Keaton Thomas and Luke Ferrelli have been major issues on the defense after Golding raved about them throughout the offseason.

Vanderbilt will take on the Rebels in Nashville, as the Ole Miss defense has a good chance to bounce back against Vandy's freshman quarterback, Jared Curtis. The Rebels' defense will look to take advantage of his youth and inexperience.

The Rebels' Defense Has Major Problems

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Antonio Kite (8) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels' linebackers and defensive line have really struggled to contain opposing rushing attacks. Ole Miss has allowed 198 rushing yards per game through four games, which is the worst mark in the SEC.

The secondary has improved significantly since the Rebels' victory over SEC rival LSU, but there is still plenty of room for improvement. The Louisville Cardinals and Charlotte 49ers both moved the ball well against the Rebels' secondary in the first two games of the season.

Golding has the chance to make improvements to the defensive personnel, which should include seeing more of Tah'j Butler and less of linebacker Luke Ferrelli for now. Adjustments to the secondary need to happen as well, as Andy Jaffe and Anthony Robinson have struggled mightily throughout the early part of the season.

The defensive line really struggled against Florida, as Ole Miss generated almost no pass rush and could not win the line of scrimmage in the loss. Will Echoles, Kam Franklin and Blake Purchase will need to step up if Ole Miss wants to make the College Football Playoff.

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