Defensive Lineman Jared Ivey Discusses Transferring to Ole Miss

New Rebel defensive lineman, Jared Ivey, talks to reporters about being recruited by Ole Miss in the Transfer Portal
This offseason Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin attacked the transfer portal like it was not going to be around in a year. 

Kiffin reloaded the explosive Ole Miss offense by bringing in key pieces like quarterback Jaxson Dart, tight end Michael Trigg, and running back Zach Evans. 

The defense was not forgotten in this portal shopping spree though. Shortly after Dart and Trigg committed to Ole Miss, Georgia Tech defensive lineman Jared Ivey decided to enter the transfer portal and was enrolled at Ole Miss in a matter of two days.

Ivey spoke with reporters after spring practice on Tuesday about what adjusting to a new program and system has been like.

“It’s been good,” said Ivey. “The players have brought me in and shown love from the start and I’m really liking the scheme, so it’s been a good adjustment.”

The Suwanee, Ga., native then mentioned what made him decide to enter the portal and leave his home state.

“That weekend [that I entered the portal] was a hectic weekend,” said Ivey. “I couldn’t have told you Monday that I was going to enter the transfer portal on Friday. But after talking with my family and praying on it, we thought it was the right decision to make.”

Ivey also brought up how Kiffin began recruiting him as soon as he entered the portal.

“As soon as I hit the portal coach Kiffin hit me up,” said Ivey. “He showed me some schemes and liked what I saw. I really connected with coach [Randall] Joiner and coach [Chris] Partridge and the rest is history.”

Jared Ivey

Ivey did not need any previous connections with the football program or university to know that Ole Miss was his new home.

“I was coming [to Ole Miss] completely blind, I didn’t know anybody,” said Ivey. “No players, coaches, anything. But I came on the visit that weekend and just fell in love with the city and everything about the program.”

Ole Miss plays Georgia Tech in Atlanta in week three of the 2022 college football season and Ivey is itching to play his old team.

"It's going to be awesome," said Ivey. "I can't wait, the whole family is going to be there plus other friends. I have some old [teammates] that I still keep in contact with and they know I'm on the schedule so we're talking but it's going to be fun."

Football
