JJ Pegues: 'I Knew It Was Always Ole Miss'

Back in January Auburn Tigers defensive lineman, JJ Pegues decided to enter the transfer portal and a day later committed to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The sophomore had made the decision to come back home.

Now in the midst of his first Spring Practices at Ole Miss, Pegues finally got the chance to talk to reporters about what made him choose to leave Aubrun.

"Once the season was over at Auburn, I started to have second thoughts about the place," said Pegues. "I always wanted to come back [to Oxford] I just didn't know when. Once [Gus] Malzahn left, I tried out the other staff and I really just didn't like the environment and some of the coaches. So as soon as I hit the Transfer Portal I just decided to come back and ever since then it's been great."

Pegues had other suitors while in the transfer portal but knew there was only one destination for him.

"I knew it was always Ole Miss," said Pegues. "I still gave other schools opportunities and chances, but I always wanted to come back."

It may be his first spring at Ole Miss, but Pegues is already bringing high energy to the Rebel defensive line.

"I know usually KD Hill brings the juice," said Pegues. "But ever since I started watching him I've learned from him and ever since then I just try to bring the juice and the energy to the defensive line."

Pegues also addressed the possible added pressure that comes with returning home.

"At first that's what I was thinking about," said Pegues. "Just coming back home and everyone who went to my high school and family who's still around I feel like they have expectations. But at the same time, I have to humble myself and my family always tells me you don't have to worry about what they think just do what you have to do and whatever happens is in God's plan."

The Oxford, Miss., native then discussed what it will mean to play against his former team next season.

"Yeah I know a couple of my friends back at Auburn that are out to get me," said Pegues. "But it's going to be fun, I'm just going to enjoy it and take it all in."

