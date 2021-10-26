LOOK: Why’s Peyton Manning Wearing Ole Miss Jersey on TV?

Eli and Peyton Manning had a bet surrounding the Ole Miss-Tennessee football game, one that didn't go Peyton's way.

Peyton and Eli Manning's Monday Night Football telecast on ESPN2 has quickly become one of the more popular sports topics in 2021, and this week's installment is giving Ole Miss a lot of publicity.

Not only did former Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf haul in the first touchdown of the night between the Seahawks and the Saints, but Peyton Manning, who played quarterback at Tennessee before a long career in the NFL, is wearing an Ole Miss jersey during the first half of tonight's game due to a bet he lost with his brother Eli.

Ole Miss obviously went on to win a wild game in Knoxville two weeks ago, and Peyton held up his end of the bargain, wearing a No. 10 Ole Miss jersey with "Manning" across the back.

This comes after Eli Manning's No. 10 jersey was retired by Ole Miss on Saturday at halftime of the Rebels' win over LSU. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin sounded off on Peyton's attire on Twitter Monday night.

Kiffin also spent a season as the head coach at Tennessee in 2009, so he has a connection to both programs just like the Manning family. This week has been full of Manning fanfare at Ole Miss, and some of that fanfare has now spread to an NFL broadcast.

Speaking of the No. 10, Ole Miss will next take the field as the No. 10 team in the country this Saturday when it travels to face Auburn. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

