Ole Miss Falls in College Football Playoff Rankings After Loss to Florida

The Ole Miss Rebels took a dip in the College Football Playoff Rankings this week.

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) walks off the field after throwing an interception against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels knew that their College Football Playoff chances took a hit when they lost to the Florida Gators on Saturday, and they now know what damage was sustained in the rankings.

In the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released on Tuesday night, Ole Miss fell to No. 14, a drop of five spots from last week's mark of No. 9. That puts the Rebels in a difficult position in terms of reaching the playoff with one regular season game left to play followed by conference championship week.

The Rebels are one of eight SEC teams who made the cut in this week's rankings, and you can view the full list below.

1. Oregon Ducks

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Texas Longhorns

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

6. Miami Hurricanes

7. Georgia Bulldogs

8. Tennessee Volunteers

9. SMU Mustangs

10. Indiana Hoosiers

11. Boise State Broncos

12. Clemson Tigers

13. Alabama Crimson Tide

14. Ole Miss Rebels

15. South Carolina Gamecocks

16. Arizona State Sun Devils

17. Tulane Green Wave

18. Iowa State Cyclones

19. BYU Cougars

20. Texas A&M Aggies

21. Missouri Tigers

22. UNLV Rebels

23. Illinois Fighting Illini

24. Kansas State Wildcats

25. Colorado Buffaloes

Ole Miss will close out its regular season on Friday at home against Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl. It looks like the Rebels will need plenty of chaos in order to reach the CFP field, but none of it will matter if they can't beat the Bulldogs this week.

"It's one of those games where records really don't matter," Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee said this week. "Everybody's going to bring their best. The crowd is going to be more locked into it than ever. It gets into it where the players start chirping a little bit, so we've just got to stay focused on our goal to beat them, at the end of the day."

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Friday is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

