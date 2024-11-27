Ole Miss Falls in College Football Playoff Rankings After Loss to Florida
The Ole Miss Rebels knew that their College Football Playoff chances took a hit when they lost to the Florida Gators on Saturday, and they now know what damage was sustained in the rankings.
In the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released on Tuesday night, Ole Miss fell to No. 14, a drop of five spots from last week's mark of No. 9. That puts the Rebels in a difficult position in terms of reaching the playoff with one regular season game left to play followed by conference championship week.
The Rebels are one of eight SEC teams who made the cut in this week's rankings, and you can view the full list below.
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Penn State Nittany Lions
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
6. Miami Hurricanes
7. Georgia Bulldogs
8. Tennessee Volunteers
9. SMU Mustangs
10. Indiana Hoosiers
11. Boise State Broncos
12. Clemson Tigers
13. Alabama Crimson Tide
14. Ole Miss Rebels
15. South Carolina Gamecocks
16. Arizona State Sun Devils
17. Tulane Green Wave
18. Iowa State Cyclones
19. BYU Cougars
20. Texas A&M Aggies
21. Missouri Tigers
22. UNLV Rebels
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
24. Kansas State Wildcats
25. Colorado Buffaloes
Ole Miss will close out its regular season on Friday at home against Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl. It looks like the Rebels will need plenty of chaos in order to reach the CFP field, but none of it will matter if they can't beat the Bulldogs this week.
"It's one of those games where records really don't matter," Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee said this week. "Everybody's going to bring their best. The crowd is going to be more locked into it than ever. It gets into it where the players start chirping a little bit, so we've just got to stay focused on our goal to beat them, at the end of the day."
Kickoff between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Friday is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.