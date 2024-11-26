Egg Bowl Series History: Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State
The Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs have met in some historic matchups, but this year, the two squads are on opposite ends of the spectrum. State has had a disappointing season in Jeff Lebby's first year at the helm as the Bulldogs are winless in SEC play and winless against Power Four opponents.
The Rebels, on the other hand, are in need of a statement win and some help. The CFP Rankings will be released on Tuesday night, so we should see where Ole Miss stands and their path back into the 12-team field.
Before that revelation, however, let's take a look at some of the best matchups between the Rebs and Dawgs over the years. Ole Miss leads the all-time Egg Bowl series over Mississippi State 65-46-6.
2014 -- No. 19 Ole Miss 31, No. 4 MSU 17
The Rebels and the Bulldogs met in an Egg Bowl with huge CFP implications in 2014. It was the first time Mississippi State entered an Egg Bowl at 10-1 and 6-1 in the SEC, and a win over the Rebs would most likely punch their ticket into the playoff. Ole Miss had other plans, however, as a 91-yard touchdown run from Jaylen Walton sealed the game, and the Rebels got a huge win that helped them get to a New Year's Six bowl game.
2015 -- No. 18 Ole Miss 38, No. 21 MSU 27
The Rebels ran up the score early in the first quarter on the road at Davis Wade Stadium, holding a 21-0 advantage. Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly had an excellent night that helped secure the Rebels another berth in a NY6 bowl game, this time marking the first trip to the Sugar Bowl since 1970.
2019 -- MSU 21, Ole Miss 20
After Elijah Moore scored to keep the Rebels alive in the closing stages of the fourth quarter, he was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That moved back the extra point back 15 yards, one that kicker Luke Logan missed, handing the Bulldogs the win in the process.
This Ole Miss loss eventually spurred coaching changes for both programs. Matt Luke was fired, leading to the Rebels hiring Lane Kiffin, and Joe Moorhead was shown the door in favor of Mike Leach in Starkville.