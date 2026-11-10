Ole Miss Football Adds Talented WR to 2029 Recruiting Class

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off of an awful 42-7 blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs that will go down as one of the more embarrassing moments in program history.

But despite the forgettable results from Saturday, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff are making sure to continue their work on the recruiting trail.

Though most of the focus remains on how the Rebels can put the finishing touches on the 2027 class while adding more talent to the 2028 group, Golding and staff are taking this a step further by addressing the program's 2029 recruiting class.

Ole Miss Lands WR With Multiple SEC Offers

Ole Miss Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Ole Miss has landed a commitment from 2029 wide receiver Matthew Fletcher.

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“This is where I see my future," Fletcher told Fawcett.

An in-state product from Clinton, MS, Fletcher remains unranked by some outlets at this point like many players in the 2029 class that have barely started their high school careers. However, On3 has him as a three-star recruit and the No. 8 overall player in the state of Mississippi in 2029.

Regardless of rankings, it's clear that other top programs recognize Fletcher's potential once he has a few more years of growth. Ole Miss beat out multiple other SEC teams that had already offered him, including Florida, LSU, Tennessee and Mississippi State. He also held offers from Florida State, Oklahoma State, Louisiana Tech, Army, Georiga State, Akron, Southern Miss and many more.

But of course, a commitment this early doesn't mean much in this age of recruiting. As Fletcher continues to progress, it's likely that other teams will try to swoop in and flip him at some point down the line.

On the flip side though, it's rare to see a commitment happen at such an early point in the recruiting process. Perhaps Fletcher truly is set on staying in his home state and playing for Ole Miss once his high school career is over.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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