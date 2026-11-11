Ole Miss Isn't Worried About Buy-In for Final Stretch of Regular Season

OXFORD, Miss. — After winning a program-record 13 games and reaching the doorstep of the National Championship Game last season, Ole Miss entered this fall with renewed heights of expectations reminiscent of the one the team had in 2024.

The Rebels returned the majority of their key starters and added the nation’s second-highest ranked transfer portal class to make up Pete Golding’s first-year roster. The lofty preseason expectations were appropriately placed.

Now, No. 19 Ole Miss sits with a 6-3 (4-3) record as the year approaches mid-November and the final quarter of the regular season.

However, despite two relatively uncompetitive losses to Florida and Georgia, the Rebels’ College Football Playoff chances still aren’t zero. ESPN’s playoff predictor gives Ole Miss a 51 percent chance to qualify for the 12-team race should the Rebels win their final three games.

Of course, Ole Miss will also need a lot more help from others than just handling its, now, less than ideal schedule the rest of the way.

Although the Rebels no longer have control over their postseason destiny, Golding is adamant that the team’s buy-in won’t be impacted.

Value in the work

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding reacts during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We don’t control who the playoff committee selects just like we didn’t control that last year and if our focus starts getting into the future, that’s where the fear component comes from. To me that’s happening some in games. That we’re worried about what the outcome is. That’s the future. You don’t have control over that. You got control over your focus and your mindset on doing your job, and the only thing that we can control right now is coming in and preparing for a really good Oklahoma team,” Golding said this week. “I can assure you, if you go get your ass beat again, there damn sure ain’t no shot. So I mean, I think that big piece, but that’s been all year. I mean, that’s nothing new.

It's our responsibility to recruit really good players and get them to play to their potential and hold them accountable and whatever that looks like. There’s going to be some seasons, you got some injuries. Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. You’re not really in control of the outcome of things. And that’s when that fear piece starts setting in your mind and you’re worried about the wrong things, and you’re not focused on the attention to detail and doing your job."

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"So that whole 1-0 that you’ve always heard in a lot of different places, that’s a mindset. It really ain’t about what’s the end of the score. It’s like,how do you prepare and how do you play? And you have attention to detail and focus on doing your job.”

Not only is the selling point that Ole Miss can see what happens with a strong regular season finish, but it’s also on an individual basis.

“I said this multiple weeks ago to our team, I don’t care if you’re a freshman or a senior, if you’re trying to improve your draft status to be a first round draft pick or a third round draft pick, or if you’re trying to be retained here, or you trying to transfer somewhere else — everybody benefits by you going and putting a really good product on tape and you playing really well.

"You’re either going to come back and now you’re going to be negotiating more money where you’re coming back, or you’re going to play really well and everybody’s going to want you,” Golding explained. “It’s going to drive the market up. Are you going to put a really good product on tape? And you’re going to go from the third round to the second round. But everybody benefits from working extremely hard and playing really well. Everybody does. So I don’t understand as a competitor, regardless of your record, how you can come into a game and not want to prepare really well and go play really well, because you’re going to benefit from it.”

Horatio Fields and other leaders on the Rebels had a clear message inside the Manning Center following Saturday’s loss to Georgia, when the team returned to the facility on Sunday.

“From the start we said you’re coming in Monday, Tuesday — if you don’t believe in it, if you don’t believe that this three-week run that we could go on, pack up,” Fields said Tuesday. “So we think who’s here, starting today, you just gotta be bought in.”

Through nine games with Ole Miss, Fields is on pace for a career-year, hauling in 36 receptions (second on team) for 453 yards (second on team) and five touchdowns (t-team lead).

The fifth-year wide receiver, who is in the last year of his collegiate eligibility after transferring from Auburn, isn’t taking his final few games or opportunities for granted as he pursues the NFL next.

“To me, I mean, it’s all about your passion (and) what drives you, especially what drives me. Love for the football. I just want to be in a position where I want to keep playing football,” Fields added. “Knowing that you will never know when your last time you could play football, so that’s what drives me. Knowing that I could every week, even after the game, we get another opportunity to play another game. Play the game that we love.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.