Ole Miss Fans Face Important Game Day Changes Ahead of Georgia Showdown

The Ole Miss Rebels host the Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday in an epic showdown.

Ole Miss is hoping to gather quite the crowd there, as it is looking to make life extremely hard for the Bulldogs.

Ahead of the game, there are some important things that need to be noted about traffic and how to get to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for Saturday's big showdown.

Everything You Need to Know About Ole Miss vs. Georgia

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game is sold out, unsurprisingly, because of its massive implications. If you're going to the game or even heading near the stadium, a few things are worth noting.

According to OleMissSports.com, not everything is going to be normal for fans due to construction: "With construction ongoing at Jones Hall, portions of Grove Loop will be closed to thru traffic on game days. Vehicles entering campus on University Avenue will not be able to turn right onto Grove Loop.

For pickups and drop-offs on the north side of The Grove, fans will enter campus via Jackson Ave. They will travel down Sorority Row, turn left into the pickup/dropoff zone along Grove Loop and then turn left onto Alumni Drive to leave campus via Gertrude Ford Blvd.

The pickup/dropoff zone on Grove Loop will operate in the same fashion as airports. Stops should be brief with no waiting for passengers and no unattended vehicles, and violators will be subject to towing. University Avenue will remain open as a drop-off location until the road closes approximately four hours prior to kickoff due to pedestrian traffic. Loading and unloading is limited to 15 minutes."

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Fans will need to follow these instructions to avoid trouble getting to the game. The game starts at 7:30 P.M. ET on ABC and is one of the biggest matches in a jam-packed week of college football.

This game is huge, and being there will be awesome for Ole Miss and its fans. This game will certainly be a massive experience and one that will be very nice for family, friends, and any sort of fan looking to watch this epic game.

Ole Miss Needs an Amazing Atomsphere Against Georiga

Head coach Pete Golding and Ole Miss have a huge opportunity to deliver the statement win fans have been waiting for. The good news is that the Rebels will have over 65,000 fans supporting them a game that is bigger than ever.

Just a few weeks ago, the crowd in Oxford, Mississippi, helped the Rebels upset an LSU team that was on a roll. Without a ruckus crowd to make life hard for the Tigers, the Rebels simply wouldn't have won. That needs to happen again against a great Georgia team.

Georgia RB Nate Frazier runs against Florida. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss's next challenge will have little to do with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Instead, certain areas of the team will need to perform better, including the defense. However, another factor that will help the Rebels win is the crowd. One of the most amazing things in college football is a crowd that builds so much momentum and is so loud it feels like another part of the team.

Here in the SEC, that is what the conference is all about. Being loud and cruel to opponents' eardrums. Ole Miss can't afford to repeat previous mistakes against Georgia, and being at home will help it do that.

Of course, though, fans will need to get there. Follow these instructions and get to the stadium in time to give the Bulldogs anything but an easy time on Saturday night. This game is beyond important for the Rebels.

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