Ole Miss Football Announces Home-and-Home With South Alabama

Nate Gabler

OXFORD, Miss. (via. Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss football has added South Alabama to its 2028 and 2029 football schedules, as announced by both schools on Tuesday.

Ole Miss will host the Jaguars in Oxford on Sept. 2, 2028. The Rebels will then visit South Alabama on Sept. 1, 2029.

Ole Miss and South Alabama have squared off once on the football field, with the only meeting taking place in 2017 when the Rebels defeated the Jaguars 47-27. The Rebels are 34-1-2 all time on the field against the current members of the Sun Belt.

Future Ole Miss Non-Conference Opponents
2020: Baylor (in Houston), Southeast Missouri, UConn, Georgia Southern
2021: Louisville (in Atlanta), Austin Peay, Tulane, Liberty
2022: at Georgia Tech, Troy, Central Arkansas, Tulsa
2023: Georgia Tech, Mercer, Tulane
2024: at Wake Forest, Middle Tennessee, Furman
2025: at USC, Wake Forest, Citadel, Tulane
2026: USC
2027: Oregon State
2028: South Alabama
2029: at South Alabama
2030: at Oregon State
2032: at Virginia Tech
2033: Purdue
2034: at Purdue
2037: Virginia Tech

