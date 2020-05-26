Ole Miss Football Announces Home-and-Home With South Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. (via. Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss football has added South Alabama to its 2028 and 2029 football schedules, as announced by both schools on Tuesday.

Ole Miss will host the Jaguars in Oxford on Sept. 2, 2028. The Rebels will then visit South Alabama on Sept. 1, 2029.



Ole Miss and South Alabama have squared off once on the football field, with the only meeting taking place in 2017 when the Rebels defeated the Jaguars 47-27. The Rebels are 34-1-2 all time on the field against the current members of the Sun Belt.



Future Ole Miss Non-Conference Opponents

2020: Baylor (in Houston), Southeast Missouri, UConn, Georgia Southern

2021: Louisville (in Atlanta), Austin Peay, Tulane, Liberty

2022: at Georgia Tech, Troy, Central Arkansas, Tulsa

2023: Georgia Tech, Mercer, Tulane

2024: at Wake Forest, Middle Tennessee, Furman

2025: at USC, Wake Forest, Citadel, Tulane

2026: USC

2027: Oregon State

2028: South Alabama

2029: at South Alabama

2030: at Oregon State

2032: at Virginia Tech

2033: Purdue

2034: at Purdue

2037: Virginia Tech



You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.