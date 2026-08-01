Ole Miss Football Freshman Arrested in Oxford

Ole Miss football freshman defensive end Carmelow Reed was arrested on two charges Friday night in Oxford, Ole Miss On SI has learned.

The 18-year-old was booked on charges of ‘possession with intent of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance 10 to < 30 grams’ and ‘exceeding speed limits set by local authorities on local highways’ at 8:51 p.m., according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. No bond amount has been disclosed yet.

Reed, a native of Chicago, Illinois, was a consensus top-40 player at his position on all major national recruiting services, and a mid-year enrollee that arrived on campus in January. 247Sports tabbed him as a four-star prospect and the No. 207 overall player in the class.

As a senior at Morgan Park High School last fall, Reed tallied 60 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound freshman is part of a memorable defensive line signing class for head coach Pete Golding and defensive assistant coach Randall Joyner in particular.

“Some of these freshmen, in my opinion, are as good of a (defensive line) class as I’ve been around in a long time,” Golding assessed of his freshmen during spring camp in late March. “Carmelow I think has a chance to be a really good player…I think we got really quality depth there.”

Upperclassmen have been away from campus for the last week or so, but are starting to return to Oxford this weekend. The Rebels are set to report for preseason camp on Monday, August 3, and then have media availability beginning August 6.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.