Ole Miss Football Included in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25

The Rebels aim to be nationally ranked entering next season.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The 2022 season may not have ended strongly for the Ole Miss Rebels, but one publication believes they will be in the national mix again next fall.

After 247Sports had Ole Miss in its way-too-early top 25 this week, ESPN did the same following the national championship game on Monday. The Rebels enter ESPN's rankings at No. 20 in the country, one of five SEC teams to make the list.

Ole Miss is scheduled to face four of the teams on the list in 2023.

The Rebels established some early momentum in the 2022 season, starting the campaign at 7-0 before losing five of its last six games, including a streak of four to end the year.

Ole Miss finished its season at 8-5 with a loss in the Texas Bowl in December, and its focus has now shifted to the recruiting trail and hitting the transfer portal, specifically searching a quarterback to be behind starter Jaxson Dart after backup Luke Altmyer transferred to Illinois.

The Rebels will open their season at home in September when they play host to the Mercer Bears in Oxford for their second all-time meeting.

