Ole Miss Football Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin For College Football Playoff
The Ole Miss Rebels await a decision from head coach Lane Kiffin with the program's shot-caller remaining non-committal to the university.
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is on the verge of the first College Football Playoff berth in school history amid a historic 2025 campaign, but it's the future of Kiffin that has stolen headlines.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have entered the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with the Ole Miss Rebels rounding out the three-team battle for his services.
But one school os picking up serious momentum: LSU.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Now, with a decision date locked in, there are pieces to monitor.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
That being said, if Kiffin were to depart Oxford following the 2025 regular season - and the Rebels make the College Football Playoff - it puts the program in a unique position.
Would the Ole Miss administration allow Kiffin to coach in the postseason? The answer is in after Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger revealed a report this week.
“There does seem to be an ultimatum this week: Sign a lucrative extension with the program or leave immediately for another job. If he chooses to leave, Kiffin is not expected to coach the playoff — a decision that school officials have arrived at over the past several weeks (not such a surprise given Kiffin’s actions up to this point),” Dellenger reported.
Now, as No. 7 Ole Miss gears up for an Egg Bowl matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, all eyes remain on Kiffin with his decision looming.
