Ole Miss Football Releases Statement on Fake Injury Accusations
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels have a big road test this week against the No. 13 LSU Tigers, but the team is also addressing some other issues on Friday afternoon.
Ole Miss Athletics released a statement on Friday on the topic of fake injury accusations, a subject that has swirled around the Rebels in the early portions of this season. You can view the statement in its entirety below.
“Feigned injuries has become a notable topic in college football, and we realize our program has been part of that discussion. We have been in communication with the National Coordinator for Football Officiating and provided relevant medical information for his review to answer questions about recent injuries. We have also updated the SEC office, and our head coach will communicate with our coaches and players to ensure we conduct ourselves properly and are compliant in this matter.”
One of the most controversial moments in these accusations came when Ole Miss faced Kentucky two weeks ago in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Running back Matt Jones appeared to be in a conversation with quarterback Jaxson Dart and suddenly fell to the ground, leading some to believe the injury was faked.
ABC play-by-play commentator Sean McDonough even sounded off on the broadcast and stated that Jones' injury was obviously fake.
"Fortunately Matt Jones survived to walk off the field," McDonough said. "Just a blatant fake injury."
No further information on the topic was given by Ole Miss Athletics at the time of this writing, but it comes just as the Rebels arrived in Baton Rouge for their showdown against LSU on Saturday night. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.