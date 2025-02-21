The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Reveals Jersey Numbers For 2025 Transfer Additions

The Ole Miss Rebels' newest additions have officially received their new jersey numbers.

Billy Kuhl

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Caleb Odom (18) dives in an attempt to complete a pass agains the Mercer Bears during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Caleb Odom (18) dives in an attempt to complete a pass agains the Mercer Bears during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels have had an all-around solid offseason, and Lane Kiffin has once again brought in a top three transfer class. Ole Miss is listed as having the second best transfer class in the country (behind Texas Tech) according to On3.

On Friday afternoon, Ole Miss football revealed 25 of the newest additions' official jersey numbers for 2025, sharing the information on a post from their X account. You can view the post below.

Some key numbers include Luke Hasz becoming the Rebels' new No. 9 on the offensive side as Tre Harris has declared for the draft. Deuce Alexander is also taking No. 11, replacing Jordan Watkins.

Defensively, some key numbers to look out for next year include No. 16 Princewill Umanmielen who is looking to be his older brother Princely's successor on the edge. Another key number to watch next season is No. 3 Sage Ryan who is the Rebels' new safety after departing from LSU earlier this winter.

The Rebels even added a key special teams piece as kicker Caiden Davis has reached his eligibility limits. Ole Miss went out and got Lucas Carneio who will be taking No. 17.

You can view the entire list of jersey additions below.

No. 1 -- WR De'Zhaun Stribling

No. 2 -- WR Harrison Wallace III

No. 3 -- S Sage Ryan

No. 4 -- WR Caleb Odom

No. 5 -- RB Kewan Lacy

No. 7 -- WR Traylon Ray

No. 9 -- TE Luke Hasz

No. 11 -- WR Deuce Alexander

No. 11 -- CB Jaylon Braxton

No. 12 -- QB Pierce Clarkson

No. 12 -- LB Andrew Jones

No. 14 -- S Kapena Gushiken

No. 15 -- DE Da'Shawn Womack

No. 16 -- DE Princewill Umanmielen

No. 17 -- K Lucas Carneiro

No. 23 -- RB Jordon Simmons

No. 25 -- RB Trey Hall

No. 26 -- LB Tahj Chambers

No. 30 -- LB Jaden Yates

No. 44 -- P Oscar Bird

No. 51 -- OL Delano Townsend

No. 71 -- OL PJ Wilkins

No. 73 -- OL Percy Lewis

No. 75 -- OL Patrick Kutas

No. 85 -- TE Trace Bruckler

While the season is still far away, this provides a sliver of excitement for Ole Miss fans who are missing football and letting the players start a new journey under these new numbers.

The Rebels are set to open their 2025 season at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.

Published
Billy Kuhl
BILLY KUHL

Home/Football