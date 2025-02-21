Ole Miss Football Reveals Jersey Numbers For 2025 Transfer Additions
The Ole Miss Rebels have had an all-around solid offseason, and Lane Kiffin has once again brought in a top three transfer class. Ole Miss is listed as having the second best transfer class in the country (behind Texas Tech) according to On3.
On Friday afternoon, Ole Miss football revealed 25 of the newest additions' official jersey numbers for 2025, sharing the information on a post from their X account. You can view the post below.
Some key numbers include Luke Hasz becoming the Rebels' new No. 9 on the offensive side as Tre Harris has declared for the draft. Deuce Alexander is also taking No. 11, replacing Jordan Watkins.
Defensively, some key numbers to look out for next year include No. 16 Princewill Umanmielen who is looking to be his older brother Princely's successor on the edge. Another key number to watch next season is No. 3 Sage Ryan who is the Rebels' new safety after departing from LSU earlier this winter.
The Rebels even added a key special teams piece as kicker Caiden Davis has reached his eligibility limits. Ole Miss went out and got Lucas Carneio who will be taking No. 17.
You can view the entire list of jersey additions below.
No. 1 -- WR De'Zhaun Stribling
No. 2 -- WR Harrison Wallace III
No. 3 -- S Sage Ryan
No. 4 -- WR Caleb Odom
No. 5 -- RB Kewan Lacy
No. 7 -- WR Traylon Ray
No. 9 -- TE Luke Hasz
No. 11 -- WR Deuce Alexander
No. 11 -- CB Jaylon Braxton
No. 12 -- QB Pierce Clarkson
No. 12 -- LB Andrew Jones
No. 14 -- S Kapena Gushiken
No. 15 -- DE Da'Shawn Womack
No. 16 -- DE Princewill Umanmielen
No. 17 -- K Lucas Carneiro
No. 23 -- RB Jordon Simmons
No. 25 -- RB Trey Hall
No. 26 -- LB Tahj Chambers
No. 30 -- LB Jaden Yates
No. 44 -- P Oscar Bird
No. 51 -- OL Delano Townsend
No. 71 -- OL PJ Wilkins
No. 73 -- OL Percy Lewis
No. 75 -- OL Patrick Kutas
No. 85 -- TE Trace Bruckler
While the season is still far away, this provides a sliver of excitement for Ole Miss fans who are missing football and letting the players start a new journey under these new numbers.
The Rebels are set to open their 2025 season at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.