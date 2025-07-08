The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Reveals Three Rebels Set to Represent Program at SEC Media Days

Lane Kiffin and Co. will hit the road to the Peach State, trio of Rebels set to make their way to Atlanta.

Zack Nagy

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) reacts after a first down catch during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) reacts after a first down catch during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
BIRMINGHAM (Ala.) - The Southeastern Conference today announced the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2025 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions, to be held July 14-17 (Monday-Thursday) at Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park and The College Football Hall of Fame.

This will be the third time since 2018 Atlanta has hosted the SEC’s preseason media extravaganza. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have served as hosts the previous three years.

SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience. Eleven projected starting quarterbacks are scheduled to appear in Atlanta next week.

SEC Football Media Days is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET on Monday.

2025 Football Media Days Student-Athlete Attendees

Alabama

Tim Keenan III, DL, Senior

Deontae Lawson, LB, Senior

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Junior

Arkansas

Cam Ball, DL, Senior

Taylen Green, QB, Senior

Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Senior

Auburn

Jackson Arnold, QB, Junior

Keldric Faulk, DL, Junior

Connor Lew, OL, Junior

Florida

Caleb Banks, DL, Senior

Jake Slaughter, OL, Senior

DJ Lagway, QB, Sophomore

Georgia

CJ Allen, LB, Junior

Daylen Everette, DB, Senior

Gunner Stockton, QB, Junior

Kentucky

Alex Afari Jr., LB, Senior

Jordan Lovett, DB, Senior

Josh Kattus, TE, Senior

LSU

Chris Hilton Jr., WR, Senior

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Senior

Whit Weeks, LB, Junior

Ole Miss

TJ Dottery, LB, Junior

Cayden Lee, WR, Junior

Austin Simmons, QB, Sophomore

Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, QB, QB, Graduate

Isaac Smith, S, Junior

Brenen Thompson, WR, Senior

Missouri

Daylan Carnell, S, Graduate

Connor Tollison, C, Graduate

Zion Young, DE, Senior

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB, Junior

Robert Spears-Jennings, DB, Senior

R Mason Thomas, DL, Senior

South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers, QB, Sophomore

DQ Smith, DB, Senior

Nick Barrett, DT, Senior

Tennessee

Arion Carter, LB, Junior

Miles Kitselman, TE, Senior

Bryson Eason, DT, Senior

Texas

Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Junior

Arch Manning, QB, Sophomore

Michael Taaffe, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Will Lee III, DB, Senior

Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Graduate

Taurean York, LB, Junior

Vanderbilt

Randon Fontenette, S/OLB, Junior

Martel Hight, DB, Junior

Diego Pavia, QB, Graduate

(Courtesy of the Southeastern Conference.)

