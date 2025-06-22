Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Sacramento (Calif.) Folsom four-star wide receiver Jameson Powell announced a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in January after a strenuous process on the recruiting scene.
Powell, a Top-100 wideout in America, chose the Rebels over the likes of Oregon, Arkansas, Colorado and Arizona, among others down the stretch in his recruitment.
But it was Kiffin and the Rebels that landed the verbal pledge after turning up the heat for the California native's services.
The 5-foot-10, 150-pounder has received significant attention this offseason prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign, but Ole Miss has his full focus.
Las month, Powell told On3 Sports that he is "100% locked in with Ole Miss" and will not be visiting other programs this offseason.
The California star doubled down on his pledge with Kiffin and Co. keeping a foot on the gas for the talented wideout.
Since then, he's done precisely what he said he would. Powell took an official visit to Oxford this weekend and once again reiterated his commitment to the program.
What will Powell provide the Rebels once he signs the dotted line in December and ultimately makes his way to the Magnolia State?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Powell is a dynamic slot receiver who has been putting up big numbers since his sophomore season. He plays for one of the top power programs out West and forms one of the region’s best one-two punches with elite ’26 QB Ryder Lyons.
"Powell just knows how to get open and has elite quickness off the ball and getting out of his breaks. He’s also shifty after the catch and routinely can make 2-3 defenders miss. He’s probably more quick than fast but can make plays in the vertical passing game and is able to stretch the field.
"He’s a natural pass catcher who doesn’t fight the football and is able to catch it and get up the field with limited wasted motion. We like him as a high Power 4 prospect talented enough to play for just about school in the country."
