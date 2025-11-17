Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Provides Statement on Future Amid LSU, Florida Buzz
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is fresh off of a critical Week 12 victory over the Florida Gators with the Rebels further cementing the program's chances at a College Football Playoff berth.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are within arms reach of clinching a spot in the 12-team bracket, but despite the historic season in Oxford, the buzz is surrounding the future of the program's decision-maker.
It's no secret Kiffin has emerged as a hot commodity on this year's coaching carousel with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators calling with the rumor mill swirling.
But Kiffin is remaining mum on the subject until the end of the season as the program navigates a historic run in the Magnolia State.
“I think those of you that cover me, they’ve seen for six years how we answer these questions. We don’t discuss them during the season and don’t go into them,” Kiffin said on Sunday. “I don’t know why there would have been that fan narrative.
"Somebody said both fans had a narrative they thought was happening. Which, I don’t know why that would happen. Besides just fans being fans. That’s why they’re fans.
“Basically, it’s like a policy of we don’t talk about it. So we never have. So why would they think, in season, all of a sudden that would happen. That certainly didn’t come from any, (or) shouldn’t have come from anyone that’s listened to our press conferences over the years.”
Across the last three weeks, the questions have swirled surrounding the state of the Ole Miss locker room and if the Rebels are "distracted" with all the outside noise, but Kiffin believes that isn't the case for his group.
“I don’t think they’ve been distracted for week,” Kiffin said. “This has been something that a lot of people have said. ‘Oh, this is going to be a distraction,’ …I think when you watch our players they’re playing really well and they certainly aren’t distracted.
"We spend more time on this call with you guys talking about are they distracted by 100 times than with the players.”
No. 5 Ole Miss will work through an open date this week before taking the field on Nov. 28 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the regular season finale.
