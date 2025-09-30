Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss Headlines Rebels to Earn Weekly SEC Awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football punter Oscar Bird (Freshman of the Week), quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (Offensive Player of the Week) and right guard Patrick Kutas (Offensive Lineman of the Week) have all earned weekly awards from the conference office, as announced by the SEC on Monday morning.
Bird played a key role in helping limit the LSU offense in the Rebels' 24-19 victory over the 4th-ranked Tigers last week, punting four times for an average of 47.5 yards per attempt.
Bird nailed three 50-yarders, including a long of 54, with three of his attempts also landing inside LSU's 27-yardline.
Chambliss accounted for 385 yards of total offense in Ole Miss' first top-five win against LSU since 1965, going 23-of-39 passing for 314 yards and one touchdown while rushing 14 times for 71 yards on the ground.
He connected on each of his final five pass attempts, including a 20-yarder on fourth down with 1:46 remaining to seal the win.
Chambliss is the first SEC quarterback in available records since at least 1994 with 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in three straight games, and he is the first Ole Miss QB to throw for 300 yards in each of his first three career starts since Jordan Ta'amu in 2017.
Chambliss' 1,219 yards of total offense since first starting against Arkansas on Sept. 13 are the most through three starts to begin a career since Ta'amu in 2017 (1,265).
Kutas helped direct a Rebel offensive line unit that allowed zero sacks, marking the first time to do so against a top-five team since facing No. 1 LSU in 2019.
Kutas paved the way for 480 yards of total offense by Ole Miss, the most allowed this season by LSU, who entered the game top-five in the SEC in total defense.
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) is on its bye week, and will next take the field on Sat., Oct. 11 against Washington State (3-2). Kickoff is slated for 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network.
