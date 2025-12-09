Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

JACKSON, Miss. – Ole Miss football senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been named the winner of the 2025 C Spire Conerly Trophy, taking his place as the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi.

Chambliss was awarded at a ceremony this month at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, the fifth time in the last six years that the Conerly Trophy will belong to the Rebels.

The trophy was first conferred in 1996 and is named after College Football Hall of Famer and Ole Miss legend Charlie Conerly.

This is the 13th time an Ole Miss player has won the Conerly – more than any other program – and Chambliss is now the 12th Rebel to ever do so alongside quarterback Stewart Patridge (1997), running back Deuce McAllister (1999), quarterback Eli Manning (2001, '03), linebacker Patrick Willis (2006), quarterback Bo Wallace (2012), tight end Evan Engram (2016), wide receiver A.J. Brown (2017), wide receiver Elijah Moore (2020), quarterback Matt Corral (2021), running back Quinshon Judkins (2022) and quarterback Jaxson Dart (2024).

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Chambliss, who transferred to Ole Miss from Division II Ferris State in the offseason, has led the 11-1 Rebels to their best regular season all-time and on the precipice of the first College Football Playoff appearance in school history.

Chambliss has marshalled a powerful Ole Miss offense that leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in both total offense (498.1 ypg) and passing offense (309.6 ypg), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 ppg).

On the year, Chambliss is 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6. Chambliss has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Since taking over as the starter in Week Three, Chambliss is averaging 348.6 yards of total offense per game – including 300.0 in SEC play alone. His 3,406 yards since Week Three also rank third most nationally in that span behind USF's Byrum Brown (3,584) and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia (3,445).

Chambliss ranks among the top SEC signal-callers this season, currently sitting second in yards per completion (13.8; FBS No. 10), yards per attempt (9.1; FBS No. 12) and passing efficiency (157.6; FBS No. 18), while also ranking FBS top-25 in total offense (15th, 290.5 ypg), passing yards (22nd, 3,016) and passing yards per game (24th, 251.3).

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Chambliss owns five games with 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards, the second-most by any SEC quarterback since at least 1994 behind six by LSU's Jayden Daniels during his 2023 Heisman campaign.

Chambliss is also the first SEC quarterback since at least 1994 with three such games in a row, and his six straight games with at least 250 passing yards are tied with Eli Manning for the most to start an Ole Miss career and tied for the second-longest streak in program history overall behind nine by Jaxson Dart in 2024.

At just three interceptions against his 18 passing touchdowns, Chambliss is currently first in Ole Miss history in fewest interceptions thrown on at least 200 pass attempts.

Chambliss has found his way onto several other single-season lists in Ole Miss history as well. He is only the seventh Rebel quarterback to ever throw for 3,000 yards in a season, currently ranking 11th on the Ole Miss single-season lists, as well as 10th in total offense (3,486).

Chambliss also ranks fourth in completion percentage (65.5), fourth in passing efficiency (157.6), fourth in yards per completion (13.8), tied for fourth in 300-yard passing games (seven) and fifth in yards per attempt (9.1).

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Chambliss had his best passing performance as a Rebel in last Friday's Egg Bowl victory at Mississippi State, going 23-of-34 passing for 359 yards and four touchdowns – his seventh 300-yard game in 10 starts this season. Chambliss also had 26 rushing yards, giving him 385 yards of total offense.

For his success, Chambliss has been nationally recognized as a semifinalist for the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Davey O'Brien awards, as well as the recipient of three national player of the week honors.

CONERLY TROPHY WINNERS

2025 – Trinidad Chambliss, QB – Ole Miss

2024 – Jaxson Dart, QB – Ole Miss

2023 – Patrick Shegog, QB – Delta State

2022 – Quinshon Judkins, RB – Ole Miss

2021 – Matt Corral, QB – Ole Miss

2020 – Elijah Moore, WR – Ole Miss

2019 – Kylin Hill, RB – Mississippi State

2018 – Jeffery Simmons, DL – Mississippi State

2017 – A.J. Brown, WR – Ole Miss

2016 – Evan Engram, TE – Ole Miss

2015 – Dak Prescott, QB – Mississippi State

2014 – Dak Prescott, QB – Mississippi State

2013 – Gabe Jackson, OL – Mississippi State

2012 – Bo Wallace, QB – Ole Miss

2011 – Austin Davis, QB – Southern Miss

2010 – Chris White, LB – Mississippi State

2009 – Anthony Dixon, RB – Mississippi State

2008 – Juan Joseph, QB – Millsaps

2007 – Damion Fletcher, RB – Southern Miss

2006 – Patrick Willis, LB – Ole Miss

2005 – Jerious Norwood, RB – Mississippi State

2004 – Michael Boley, LB – Southern Miss

2003 – Eli Manning, QB – Ole Miss

2002 – Rod Davis, LB – Southern Miss

2001 – Eli Manning, QB – Ole Miss

2000 – Josh Bright, QB – Delta State

1999 – Deuce McAllister, RB – Ole Miss

1998 – J.J. Johnson, RB – Mississippi State

1997 – Stewart Patridge, QB – Ole Miss

1996 – Tregnel Thomas, RB – Delta State

