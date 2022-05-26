Ole Miss Releases Kickoff Times and TV Info For Four Games Next Season

Ole Miss Football announces game times and TV info for four games in 2022.

With anticipation for the 2022 college football season building, the Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced game times and TV info for the first three games of the season and the regular season closer versus rival Mississippi State.

Mississippi wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) and Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) celebrate a touchdown against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaunt-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Bruce Newman) Jonathan Mingo and Braylon Sanders (Egg Bowl 2020) Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports Matt Corral (Egg Bowl 2020) Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports Braylon Sanders (Egg Bowl 2020)

The Rebels released game info for their home opener against the Troy Trojans, their week two matchup versus the Central Arkansas Bears, their first away game of the season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and the Egg Bowl versus Mississippi State.

Ole Miss opens the season on Sept. 3 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium kicking off against Troy at 3 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

In week two, the Rebels welcome Central Arkansas to Oxford, Miss., on Sept. 10, and the matchup will start at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Ole Miss then heads to Atlanta, Ga., to take on Georgia Tech. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be nationally televised on ABC. This is the first regular-season meeting between the Rebels and Yellow Jackets since 1946 and the fifth all-time meeting between the two programs.

The annual Egg Bowl will take place in Oxford, Miss., this year at 6 p.m. CT on Thanksgiving Day. The rivalry game will be televised on ESPN once again. This will be the 119th matchup between the Rebels and Bulldogs, Ole Miss is currently leading the series all-time with a 64-46-6 record. Ole Miss has brought the Golden Egg home every season head coach Lane Kiffin has been at the helm.

A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Lane Kiffin Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Luke Altmyer and Lane Kiffin

