Ole Miss Has A Major Historical Advantage Over Oklahoma

On October 25th, 2025, the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels marched into Norman, OK., to take on the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners. The Rebels were underdogs ahead of the game; many people questioned whether their offense could score enough against a stalwart Sooner defense. With no ranked team left on their schedule, this matchup was critical for 7-1 Ole Miss.

Behind the right arm of Trinidad Chambliss and the legs of Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss triumphed 34-26. This matchup put the entire country on notice, and Ole Miss catapulted into National Title conversations.

This season, things will look a little different when Ole Miss arrives in Norman. The Sooners are 5-4, and the Rebels are 6-3. Oklahoma's fourth loss effectively eliminates them from the playoff conversation, while three-loss Ole Miss sits on the outside looking in.

Historically, Ole Miss Owns Oklahoma

Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

To have any chance at a playoff berth, Ole Miss must win every remaining game. Between Oklahoma, Wofford and Mississippi St., the most difficult matchup for the Rebels is this weekend.

If historical results offer any predictions, Ole Miss is in a fabulous spot. An undefeated all-time record against the Sooners is on the line this weekend.

Ole Miss and Oklahoma have met three times ahead of Saturday. They first met on December 31, 1999, in the Independence Bowl. Ole Miss celebrated the new millennium with a 27-25 victory.

In that matchup, Ole Miss rode running back Deuce McAllister to a 21-3 halftime lead. Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel, now the Tennessee head coach, led a fiery comeback to take the lead, 25-24, with just over two minutes remaining. On the final drive of the game, as 1999 turned to 2000, Ole Miss drove down the field, and kicker Les Binkley rang in 2000 with a 39-yard game-winning field goal.

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The New Year's spectacular was one of the craziest postseason games in program history. Not only did the Rebels end their season on a game-winning field goal after surviving a three-score comeback attempt, but they also won a game that started in the previous millennium.

24 years later, Ole Miss and Oklahoma met again in Oxford. This game was far more pedestrian than the previous edition, but still offered plenty of Fireworks.

The Rebels went down 14-10 at halftime. Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold put together two fabulous drives, while Ole Miss struggled to get the offense going.

In the second half, Ole Miss relied on Jaxson Dart to create a 23-14 lead in the third quarter. Oklahoma was listless on offense, and the Rebels rolled to a 26-14 victory. Dart threw for 311 yards and a touchdown. Along with playing incredible defense at the defensive tackle position, JJ Pegues scored a touchdown on the ground, with a one-yard rush in the third quarter.

How can Ole Miss carry its past success into this year?

Last year's win brought Ole Miss' record against Oklahoma to 3-0. This year, neither team has a distinct advantage heading into the matchup.

In previous matchups against the Sooners, the Rebels have not taken a singular path to victory. This should inspire the 2026 Rebels to stay methodical throughout the contest and focus on individual plays.

Ups and downs littered the first three contests between these two teams. Ole Miss needs to stick to its game plan, not worry about playoff implications, and have its stars play to their potential. If all three of those things fall into place, they should be 4-0 against Oklahoma.

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