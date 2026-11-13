No. 19 Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries and More

The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels will visit a dangerous Oklahoma Sooners team looking for an upset on Saturday.

The game could be a major turning point for the Rebels after a 42-7 loss last week to the Georgia Bulldogs, which caused a major drop in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

How to Watch

Pete Golding against Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels 6-3 (4-3 in SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners 5-4 (3-3 in SEC)



When: Saturday, Nov. 14th at 3:15 p.m. CT.



Where: Memorial Stadium (Norman, Oklahoma)



TV/Streaming: SEC Network



TV Announcers: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), Michella Chester (sideline reporter).



Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network



Last Season: The Rebels won in thrilling fashion to bounce back and stay in the Top 10, taking down the No. 13 Sooners 34-26 in Oxford.



Series History: Ole Miss has never lost to the Sooners, going 3-0 with wins in 2024, 2025, and 1999.

Betting Odds

The following odds are via DraftKings:

Spread: Ole Miss +1.5 (-108), Oklahoma -1.5 (-112)

Over/Under: 49.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Injury Report

Kewan Lacy against Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss: Kewan Lacy is unfortunately out for the season. Among others out is offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, a key piece of the offensive line. Linebacker Keaton Thomas, who has shown flashes of brilliance this season. Defensive back Edwin Joseph, whose injury problems continue.

The Rebels' star defensive lineman, Kam Franklin, remains questionable. In other words, the Rebels are a bit roughed up after nine weeks of the season, with a total of four starters out and potentially five.

Oklahoma: The Sooners are down linebacker Taylor Heim; wide receiver Trell Harris and linebackers Cole Sullivan and James Nesta also remain questionable. Thankfully for the Sooners, massive injuries haven't piled up yet.

What to Know About Oklahoma

Brent Venables against Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Sooners haven't had a great season, with ups and downs all around so far. But they are dangerous. Recently, the Sooners destroyed the No. 24 Florida Gators 23-7 on the road.

Oklahoma also has a ranked win over the then No. 1 Texas Longhorns, stunning Texas 27-24 a few weeks ago. The Sooners have been disappointing and shouldn't have missed the CFP with that kind of talent, but they don't care anymore. The Sooners' goal is to take down every team they can.

The Rebels simply need to find a way to look like a different team than they did last week. Moving the ball against the Sooners without Lacy won't be easy, but the Rebels can be a well-oiled machine at times. Hopefully, the Rebels can start to look much stronger and finish the season well, starting with Oklahoma.

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