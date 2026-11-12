Pete Golding Identifies a New Oklahoma Threat Ole Miss Must Prepare For

This Saturday, the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels will travel to Norman to play the Oklahoma Sooners.

Ole Miss is looking to win its last three games to keep its dwindling playoff hopes alive. Oklahoma's looking to finish strong in a season that's been full of ups and downs.

Oklahoma has recently made a change with its offense to try to pick up momentum in its last few games. Let's look at what changes Oklahoma has made and what Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding needs to do to have his defense prepared for them.

Oklahoma's New Play-Caller and What Golding Needs to Prepare For

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding reacts during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sooners have had one of the weakest offenses in the SEC all season. They're the second-worst in the SEC in total yards per game and points per game. They're also the worst in the SEC in rushing yards per game and the sixth-worst in the conference in passing yards per game.

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By the time November came around, it was time for a change in offensive play calling. On Nov. 2, the Sooners fired their original offensive coordinator and play-caller, Ben Arbuckle. Tight end coach and former Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten was promoted to interim offensive coordinator and will call plays the rest of the season.

In Witten's first game as offensive coordinator, Oklahoma defeated the Florida Gators 23-7. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, who has struggled this season, was a major reason why. Mateer had 207 passing yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions; on top of that, Mateer was the Sooners' leading rusher with 56 yards.

Golding described the changes Witten's made to the offense as "simplifying within reason", specifically when it comes to RPOs and utilizing Mateer's mobility.

Using Mateer more in the run game is shown by looking at Mateer's stats overall this season, as his 56 rushing yards against Florida are more than 25% of the 201 rushing yards he has on the season, despite the Sooners playing nine games. Mateer still hasn't rushed for a touchdown this season, though.

Golding also mentioned that many of the changes Oklahoma is making have been a theme against the Rebels' defense all season. The Sooners will look to continue to have Mateer involved in the run game and try to get him his first rushing touchdown of the season against an Ole Miss defense that has given up seven rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks this season.

Ole Miss has struggled all season in run defense, and with Ole Miss' leading tackler, linebacker Keaton Thomas, out this weekend, Golding will have to find a way to stop the Sooners from running the ball if he doesn't want to lose in embarrassing fashion like the Rebels did last Saturday.

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