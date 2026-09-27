To say Pete Golding’s first true road game as Ole Miss’ head coach didn’t go according to plan, would be an understatement.

Ole Miss entered Week 4 with one of the SEC’s worst run defenses, and looked like itself again defending the run in The Swamp on Saturday.

Florida imposed its will on the ground against Ole Miss, shedding tackles and never having to think about shying away from its biggest strength as an offense. The Gators totaled 302 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 53 carries (5.7 YPC) as a team on its way to a convincing, 52-28, victory.

Jadan Baugh Runs All Over Ole Miss

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) celebrates with a Heisman pose against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junior running back Jadan Baugh had the attention of Ole Miss’ defense all week, but it didn’t matter. The Gators’ star back helped Florida control the game from start to finish, rushing for over 80 yards going into halftime and wrapped up the win with 142 yards and three scores on 29 carries (4.8 YPC). Florida’s Duke Clark wasn’t far behind either, effectively running the ball for 126 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries (10.5 YPC).

Despite struggling to function properly on the offensive side of the ball and proving its inability to slow down Florida’s offense in the first half, Ole Miss only found itself trailing, 17-6, going into the intermission. That was in large part to its defense catching multiple breaks, as the Gators managed to slow themselves down.

Coming out of the locker room Ole Miss’ offense suddenly woke up, scoring touchdowns on both of its first two drives of the half showing signs of life. However, Florida responded every single time and scored touchdowns on all five drives before running out the clock on its sixth of the second half.

Senior safety transfer Joenel Aguero having a short afternoon, due to a disqualification for targeting late in the second quarter, only hurt Ole Miss in the tackling department the rest of the way.

Coverage on special teams, particularly on kickoffs, didn’t help position the defense either, but I digress.

Where Does Ole Miss Go From Here?

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding looks on before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, the Rebels’ bye week couldn't have come at a better time regardless of Saturday’s outcome.

Through the first four weeks of the year, few — if any — Power Four teams have had a tougher slate than the Rebels. Three of their four opponents have been ranked matchups with each contest happening at a neutral, home or road site. It was always going to be fairly difficult for Ole Miss to come out of September unscathed and, like many predicted, will be heading into October with a 3-1 (1-1 SEC) record.

However, if Ole Miss is going to be a contender in 2026 it will have to shore up its run defense. With looming matchups against Missouri, Texas and Georgia that have threatening rush attacks, the sense of urgency should be near an all-time high.

Ole Miss hasn't stopped a nose bleed all year. The bye week will provide a week of game rest and more opportunities for the Rebels to look in the mirror to help turn the discouraging trend around by the time they see Vanderbilt to begin the back-half of their season.

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