Pete Golding's First Road SEC Test Could Reveal a Lot About Ole Miss

Few first-time head coaches have had a better start than Pete Golding. He took over Ole Miss and led the Rebels to two College Football Playoff wins over Tulane and Georgia.

This season, Ole Miss has two ranked wins over Louisville and LSU. Golding has had an incredible run so far, but there's still a long way to go in 2026. This week, the Rebels' head coach will have a new challenge: his first SEC road game.

Ole Miss will take on the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Trouble in Gainesville?

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels defeated the Gators 34-24 last season, but Florida have vastly improved since then. Jon Sumrall built a solid roster and an offense that's designed to confuse defenses. Golding spoke highly of the Gators' new-look offense.

“With all the alternative formations, shifts and motions, you’re going to see everything under the sun,” Golding said. “Communication has to be on point. John and Buster believe in running the football, and they have a guy to do it. We have to stop the run and get them into obvious passing downs.”

Ole Miss' defense will have a tough task stopping running back Jadan Baugh. The junior leads the FBS in rushing touchdowns (8) and is second in rushing yards (458). He is the identity of Florida's offense, so slowing him down should be the top priority.

The SEC has plenty of rowdy atmospheres, but playing in Gainesville will be difficult. Golding's team is coming off an emotionally taxing win over LSU, and it may be hard to refocus. The Rebels had to fight hard to come out with a victory, and the Gators are determined to knock off one of the best teams in the country.

We'll Learn a Lot About Ole Miss After This Week

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss has a dominant home-field advantage, but how will the operation look when a road test arrives? Trinidad Chambliss will have to run the offense differently, and a slow start could give Florida a huge momentum swing.

This team is experienced, and they've played in bigger games than this. That doesn't guarantee success, and Golding reminded his team that one win doesn't mean anything.

"We can read all the press clippings and go back and watch the tape again and pat ourselves on the back, but Sumrall and Florida don't give a s--- about any of that," Golding said.

Golding has proven he's the right guy to lead the program, but Saturday's contest presents a new challenge for the first-time head coach.

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