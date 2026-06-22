Ole Miss Just Landed Its First Commit in 2028 Recruiting Class

The Ole Miss Rebels have had a wild offseason. The team has had to rebuild most of the roster and coaching staff as the Rebels head into the first official year of the Pete Golding era.

And yet, that's not taking any time away from Golding's efforts to begin building the 2028 recruiting class as well. While most programs, like Ole Miss, are remaining focused on the 2027 cycle, the Rebels are starting to create the foundation for the future beyond that.

Ole Miss landed its first 2028 commit on Monday, as wide receiver Latedrick Mallard announced on social media that has committed to the Rebels. An unranked recruit from both 247Sports and On3, Mallard still has two years left of high school before he can join the Rebels.

Latedrick Mallard Has Started to Receive Notable Attention

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A product of McComb, MS., Mallard remains unranked but that might be the case for long.

He's already received other Power 4 offers from teams like Mississippi State and Colorado along with offers from UNLV and Western Kentucky.

Though it's unlikely Mallard suddenly emerges as a Top 5 wideout in the class, he might he headed toward a potential three-star ranking during the 2026 high school season.

Other 2028 Offers

The Rebels have extended their share of offers in the 2028 cycle but it remains a bit too early for many of these players to come to a decision quite yet.

Still, there are some important players that Ole Miss has already offered that fans will want to keep an eye on.

The Rebels have already offered four-star players like quarterback Kingston Preyear, offensive lineman Kendrick Harris, edge rusher Darieon Prescott, wide receiver Jaylen Addai, running back Dalen Powell, tight end Braxton Rein, offensive tackle Jamarios Canton and many more.

Recapping Ole Miss Football's 2027 Class

With now just one commit in 2028 for the Rebels, the focus still remains on what the team has put together during the 2027 cycle. Recruiting races will continue to heat up throughout the summer and into the regular season, so expect Ole Miss' commitment list to experience some notable change.

Ole Miss has landed commitments from four-star players like defensive linemen Ben'Jarvius Shumaker and Marvin Nguetsop, quarterback Keegan Croucher, cornerback Taelyn Mayo, safety Darrell Mattison, offensive tackle Antonio Keefer and more.

Sign up to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.