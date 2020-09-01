Ole Miss Kickoff Times, TV Networks Announced for Four of First Six Games
Nate Gabler
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Ole Miss Athletics) – The Southeastern Conference has announced kickoff times and TV networks for four of Ole Miss' first six football contests.
All four of the announced kick times will result in day games for and the 2020 Rebels.
Ole Miss will kick off the season by hosting Florida at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 26. The game will be televised on ESPN.
The Rebels' Oct. 3 game at Kentucky is slated for a 3 p.m. kick on SEC Network.
In week four of the season, Ole Miss travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, and will kick off against the Razorbacks at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network, SEC Alternate or another ESPN platform.
The final announced time has the Rebels squaring off against Vanderbilt at 3 p.m. CT in Nashville, Tennessee. The 95 all-time meeting between Ole Miss and the Commodores will air on SEC Network.
2020 Ole Miss Football Schedule
Sept. 26 – FLORIDA – 11 a.m. CT - ESPN
Oct. 3 – at Kentucky – 3 p.m. CT – SEC Network
Oct. 10 – ALABAMA
Oct. 17 – at Arkansas – 11 a.m./2:30 p.m./3 p.m. CT – SEC Network/SEC Alt./ESPN Platform
Oct. 24 – AUBURN
Oct. 31 – at Vanderbilt – 3 p.m. CT – SEC Network
Nov. 14 – SOUTH CAROLINA
Nov. 21 – at Texas A&M
Nov. 28 – MISSISSIPPI STATE
Dec. 5 – at LSU
