Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Trolls Former Team on Twitter

Lane Kiffin retweets a post on Twitter that lists all the teams that have more wins than the Tennessee Volunteers in the last five years

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin always has time to troll his former team on Twitter.

Whether it's bringing up the Tennessee Volunteers’ record alcohol sales from the Ole Miss game last fall or retweeting a list of all the teams that have more wins than the Volunteers over the last five years, trolling Tennessee on the internet has become a hobby for Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin Lane Kiffin Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Lane Kiffin

Kiffin retweeted a tweet posted by Big Game Boomer on Wednesday listing all the teams in college football that have more wins than the Volunteers in the last half-decade.

According to Big Game Boomer, there are 85 teams in the NCAA that have recorded more wins than Tennessee in the last five years, and Kiffin's current team, Ole Miss, is one of those programs.

Out of the 85 teams, there are 11 SEC teams with more wins than the Vols. Those 11 teams are Ole Miss, the Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kiffin retweeted the post and included no other message.

Ever since the Rebels beat Tennessee in Neyland Stadium 31-26, Kiffin has not been shy about trolling his former team.

When Tennessee came to Swayze Feild back in March to take on the Rebels in baseball, he threw the first pitch for game 1 and stepped onto the mound with a neon golf ball, similar to the one thrown at him during the game in Knoxville, Tenn., last fall.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Lane Kiffin Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Lane Kiffin Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Lane Kiffin

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.