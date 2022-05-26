Skip to main content

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Trolls Former Team on Twitter

Lane Kiffin retweets a post on Twitter that lists all the teams that have more wins than the Tennessee Volunteers in the last five years
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin always has time to troll his former team on Twitter. 

Whether it's bringing up the Tennessee Volunteers’ record alcohol sales from the Ole Miss game last fall or retweeting a list of all the teams that have more wins than the Volunteers over the last five years, trolling Tennessee on the internet has become a hobby for Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin 2

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin 4

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin

Kiffin retweeted a tweet posted by Big Game Boomer on Wednesday listing all the teams in college football that have more wins than the Volunteers in the last half-decade.

According to Big Game Boomer, there are 85 teams in the NCAA that have recorded more wins than Tennessee in the last five years, and Kiffin's current team, Ole Miss, is one of those programs.

Out of the 85 teams, there are 11 SEC teams with more wins than the Vols. Those 11 teams are Ole Miss, the Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kiffin retweeted the post and included no other message.

Ever since the Rebels beat Tennessee in Neyland Stadium 31-26, Kiffin has not been shy about trolling his former team.

When Tennessee came to Swayze Feild back in March to take on the Rebels in baseball, he threw the first pitch for game 1 and stepped onto the mound with a neon golf ball, similar to the one thrown at him during the game in Knoxville, Tenn., last fall.

Lane Kiffin Baseball 3

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin 4

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin 5

Lane Kiffin

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (11)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Florida Gators
Florida Gators
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

Lane Kiffin 2
Football

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Trolls Former Team on Twitter

By Ben King21 seconds ago
Johntay Cook
Recruiting

Elite WR Recruit Johntay Cook Flips Official Visit Plans From Florida to Ole Miss

By John Macon Gillespie10 hours ago
Deion Smith
Football

Report: Deion Smith Will Not Transfer to Ole Miss in 2022

By The Grove Report Staff14 hours ago
Lane Kiffin 10
Football

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin on NIL: 'We're a Professional Sport'

By John Macon Gillespie23 hours ago
Tim Elko
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Faces Vanderbilt in First Round of SEC Tournament

By John Macon GillespieMay 24, 2022
Ole Miss vs LSU
Football

Just the Egg Bowl? How Ole Miss Can Be Affected by Proposed SEC Scheduling Formats

By John Macon GillespieMay 24, 2022
IMG_8048
Baseball

Hoover Preview: Ole Miss Takes on Vanderbilt in Tuesday Action

By John Macon GillespieMay 24, 2022
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

With an Offer to Ja’Keem Jackson, Ole Miss Continues to Hit Florida Hard

By The Grove Report StaffMay 24, 2022