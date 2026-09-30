Ole Miss Learns Kickoff Time, TV Network for Trip to Vanderbilt

Ole Miss has now learned where its fans can watch its upcoming road matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Rebels will travel to Nashville on Oct. 10 for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at FirstBank Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on SEC Network.

The matchup will be Ole Miss' first game following its bye week, giving Pete Golding and his staff an additional week to prepare for the Commodores and address some of the issues that have surfaced in the Rebel personnel so far this season.

A Vanderbilt Team on a Steady Rise

Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea at SEC Media Day | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Clark Lea took over the Commodores in 2021, a team that had struggled for years to find consistency in the highly competitive SEC. The work the former Notre Dame assistant put in for the program first began to manifest when Vanderbilt made their first bowl game in six seasons in 2024.

Under Lea and Heisman candidate Diego Pavia in 2025, Vanderbilt's luck changed for the better.

Vanderbilt won 10 games, including six in SEC play, both program records. The Commodores also defeated four ranked opponents and climbed as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press poll. Lea was named SEC Coach of the Year and earned the FWAA Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year award.

The Commodores have carried that momentum into 2026, opening the season 3-1 through four games. Vanderbilt's lone loss came against Auburn, while its biggest early-season win came against NC State, when it rallied from a 17-0 deficit to win 35-31 on a last-second end-zone fumble recovery on a CJ Bailey miscue for the ages.

For the Rebels, the Bye Week Becomes Even More Useful

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy runs the ball during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss in Gainesville was a stark reminder of the challenges that await Ole Miss in SEC play. The Rebels entered the Swamp ranked No. 4 nationally before falling 52-28 to the Gators, surrendering more than 300 rushing yards and struggling to generate pressure or create turnovers defensively.

While Ole Miss lacked Heisman hopeful Lacy, the output from the Rebel defense was certainly the most jarring issue during the loss.

The Rebels have a week now to build back up their strength and raise the standards before reentering an incredibly tough season slate that will see them head to No. 1 Texas and play at home against No. 2 Georgia

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