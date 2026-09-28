Why Trinidad Chambliss is ‘Confident’ Florida Loss Won’t Snowball

Ole Miss struggled on both sides of the ball in its 24-point road loss to Florida in Week 4, but the Rebels’ offense was able to show signs of life in the final two quarters.

After failing to score a first half touchdown for the first time since the 2023 Egg Bowl, Ole Miss scored touchdowns on its first two drives of the second half to keep the deficit at three points. Following those successful offensive sequences the Rebels would go on to score on just one of their next four drives with two ending in turnovers, coming nowhere close to the efficiency Florida’s offense had in the second half, as the Gators cashed in five touchdowns.

“We had a slow start offensively in the first half. I feel like that first drive set the tone,” Chambliss explained. “Went for it on fourth-and-one being aggressive. We feel confident in our offense, I know JDB does as well. That definitely hurt because I feel like we would’ve scored on that drive. We ended up getting things going in the second half, but at that point it was just too late. Their offense (was) rolling, we couldn’t get a stop, but credit to Florida.”

Despite the overall discouraging showing from the then fourth-ranked Rebels, Chambliss has the ‘utmost confidence’ that Ole Miss won’t allow the loss to derail the rest of the season.

“I’m super confident in our team still,” Chambliss said Saturday. “Florida, they’re a good team. I feel like if we were playing our best ball things might have been different, but that didn’t happen today. The confidence in my team has never changed. I still got the utmost confidence in my team. I feel like we can still compete for the SEC Championship and National Championship, but now we just gotta go 1-0 every week and focus on one game at a time.”

Missing Kewan Lacy wasn’t an internal excuse for Ole Miss’ slow offensive start either.

“Missing Kewan definitely hurts. He’s a dynamic player. He puts a lot of pressure on defensive coordinators and you kind of got to scheme for him and me and our whole offense to begin with. But the drop-off in our running back room, I don’t think there’s a big drop-off honestly,” Chambliss said. “I love how JT (Lindsey) plays, I love how Makhi (Frazier) plays and I love how Josh Dye plays too. They’re all tough-nosed running backs and when we need them, they show up. They played really good today, so I’m proud of them.”

Moving on

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall and Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) embrace after a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss and first-year head coach Pete Golding believe the Rebels’ Week 5 bye comes well timed. Golding wants his team to ‘sit’ on their current feelings for a ‘little while’ through the bye to help fuel motivation for the rest of the season.

To a degree, the Rebels’ star signal-caller agrees with Golding, but would still like to turn the page relatively soon.

“I mean, this isn’t going to define our season. We should feel this type of way — I guess feel what we’re feeling right now,” Chambliss added. “The things that we could have executed on, the mistakes that we had (and) the plays that we could have made — let that all soak in throughout this whole week and a half and really just try to get over that. Fix a whole bunch of things that we could have fixed and then just be better for our next game.”

Coming out of the bye week, Ole Miss will take another road trip to Music City to play a young Vanderbilt squad.

“That was our fourth game, the second quarter of our season officially started with this game, so I guess you could say it’s the right time,” Chambliss said of the bye week. “Coming off a loss you definitely want to come with a win heading into the bye week. But like I just said, I feel like we should feel how we feel right now. Embrace it and then just move on and just find a way to get better and not let this happen again.”

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