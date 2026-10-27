OXFORD, Miss. — The season isn’t over and Ole Miss is still in the midst of fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. That said, life as a head coach requires Pete Golding to have focus in multiple areas throughout the year.

With the midpoint of the season behind every program, some have already turned attention to roster construction for next fall. Count Golding and the Ole Miss front office as part of that group, specifically as it pertains to eligible player retainment.

“I think daily. I mean, that’s part of obviously the general manager Austin (Thomas’) job as well. But we have weekly reports based on retention and value of guys that you’ve invested in and ‘What’s their production and their performance look like up to this point?’. So that’s constant,” Golding said of Ole Miss’ current roster recruitment. “That’s every week. I think a lot of those conversations with guys that have the ability to come back start earlier than they used to be.

We all know there’s other conversations going on, so we definitely want to stay ahead of the game. I think for sure, building elite programs (means) you got to retain the best players that you have on your current roster. I think stability and systems help you do that, but there’s no point in stability in the system if you can’t keep the players in the system. So that’s day to day. But yeah, we’re already working on that, to be honest with you.”

Players Ole Miss Should Target

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Delano Townsend (51) blocks during the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels currently have 41 players that are either seniors or fifth-year players. Under the NCAA’s five-for-five rule officially passed back in June, starting with the class of 2023 high school graduates, players will get five years to complete five seasons of collegiate athletics.

Ole Miss has 17 players classified as ‘fifth-years’ that won’t be able to return for the 2027 season, but the rest of its roster will.

Ole Miss On SI takes a look at a handful of players the Rebels should target to return from each classification past freshmen on the current roster.

*Will Echoles, Deuce Alexander and Kewan Lacy won’t be listed due to the belief that the standout trio will turn pro following the season*

Seniors: DT Jam Brown, OL Brycen Sanders, OL Tommy Kinsler IV, OL Delano Townsend, DB Edwin Joseph, TE Luke Hasz, S Sharif Denson, WR Traylon Ray, S Joenel Aguero, LB Suntarine Perkins, DE Blake Purchase, DB Jaylon Braxton

Juniors: TE Caleb Odom, CB Jalyn Crawford, DE Kam Franklin, LB Luke Ferrelli, RB Makhi Frazier, LB Tah’j Butler, OL Terez Davis, DT Machai Boireau

Sophomores: WR Caleb Cunningham, QB Deuce Knight, RB JT Lindsey, S Ladarian Clardy, RB Shekai Mills-Knight, OL Connor Howes, DT Andrew Maddox, K Peter McStravick, WR Samari Reed, CB Dante Core

Of course, Ole Miss could end up retaining more or less than the listed players above, but it’s also worth thinking about if some of those players would return for a different type of deal with the Grove Collective. Some will probably be advised to take a more team friendly deal or to test the open market if Ole Miss’ front office is set on a price. That’s the reality of the current landscape of college football.

Earlier this week, Oregon State star true freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree announced that he re-signed with the Beavers for the 2027 season. It will be worth keeping tabs when Ole Miss players, and standouts across the country, announce their intentions for the 2027 season.

That could all come sooner than ever before, like Golding pointed out on Monday.

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