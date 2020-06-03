The Grove Report
Ole Miss Linebacker MoMo Sanogo Participates in SEC Spring Meetings

Mississippi Rebels linebacker MoMo Sanogo speaks to the media at the Hyatt Regency-Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Gabler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss linebacker MoMo Sanogo was one of four Southeastern Conference student-athletes who participated in the SEC Spring Meetings that took place the last two weeks of May.

Sanogo, the current chair of the SEC Football Leadership Council, participated in four virtual meetings over the course of those two weeks to provide institutional leaders feedback on the student-athlete experience while also offering input on proposed SEC and NCAA legislation.

Texas A&M’s Jake Gibbons (swimming & diving), Mississippi State’s Mitchell Storm (men’s basketball), and Arkansas’ Jailyn Mason (women’s basketball) were the other three SEC student-athletes that joined Sanogo in the meetings.

The group first met with the SEC’s Faculty Athletics Representatives, followed by meetings with Senior Woman Administrators, a joint meeting of the Athletics Directors, Faculty Athletics Representatives and Senior Woman Administrators, and concluded with a meeting of the SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors.

Sanogo started the first game of the 2019 for the Rebels before injuring his ankle early in the Arkansas game. The injury forced the soon-to-be redshirt junior to miss the entire 2019 campaign.

The Plano, Texas, native started all 12 games at linebacker for Ole Miss during the 2018 season, led the Rebels with 112 total tackles on the season. He is one of only two Rebels over the last 13 years to record at least 100 tackles in a season. Sanogo was the only Rebel since at least 1998 to record two 16-plus tackle games in the same season. His 9.3 tackles in per game in 2018 ranked third in SEC.



