Ole Miss' Mark Robinson Selected No. 225 Overall in NFL Draft

Mark Robinson Selected No. 225 Overall in NFL Draft by Pittsburgh Steelers

The Rebel linebacker is headed to the AFC North.

LAS VEGAS -- After being a walk-on in his collegiate career, Ole Miss linebacker Mark Robinson has made it to the NFL.

Robinson was selected No. 225 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. In his 2021 season, Robinson accumulated 92 total tackles, 8.5 of which were for a loss. His season-high in tackles game against Tennessee where he recorded 14, and he sealed two sacks in that game as well.

The 2021 season was Robinson's first and only playing for the Rebels. He transferred from Southeast Missouri and sat out the 2020 season as a result of NCAA rules in place at the time.

USATSI_16698677

Mark Robinson

USATSI_16972002

Mark Robinson

USATSI_17072790

Mark Robinson

Robinson became the fifth Rebel taken in the 2022 draft on Saturday, joining the ranks of Sam Williams, Matt Corral, Snoop Conner and Chance Campbell taken off the board prior to his selection. Campbell was also taken on Saturday by the Tennessee Titans.

Corral fell all the way to the third round, being selected by the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback spoke earlier in the week about conversations he had with former Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown leading up to the draft. Brown was a part of a draft-centered trade on Thursday, going from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He really just told me to be myself," Corral said. "That was the best advice that I got throughout this whole process. At the end of the day, you're going to end up where you're going to end up, and you might as well be yourself and have a team fall in love with who you really are."

USATSI_16698919

Mark Robinson

USATSI_17072339

Chance Campbell

USATSI_17560035

A.J. Brown

