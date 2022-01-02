Breaking: OIe Miss Matt Corral Leaves Sugar Bowl With Injury

Ole Miss could be without Matt Corral in New Orleans for the remainder of the game

Matt Corral's time at Ole Miss has likely come to an end.

Corral has been ruled doubtful to return to the 2021 Sugar Bowl for the No. 8, according to ESPN's Katie George. He would be seen returning to the field on crutches without his pads, being greeted by the fanbase with a roar of applause.

On a third down run, Corral would be sacked by Baylor defensive lineman Cole Maxwell. That was supposed to be the end of the play, but Corral wouldn't get up.

The junior quarterback would need assistance getting off the field while holding his ankle. After a quick trip to the medical tent. Corral would be helped to cart and head back to the locker room for further evaluation.

Freshman quarterback Luke Altmyer would enter the game to close out the first quarter and No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Ole Miss remain scoreless in the Sugar Bowl.

"It makes you sick to your stomach," ESPN broadcaster Greg McElroy said during the broadcast as Corral remained on the field.

Prior to leaving the game, Corral was 2 of 6 passing for 10 yards with one interception along with 17 rushing yards on seven carries. His longest play of the game came on a fourth down run for a gain of 15 to keep the drive alive.

Corral made his intentions clear to play in the Sugar Bowl and help his team work at making history. The Rebels finished the 2021 season with their first 10-win regular season, and look for their first 11-win season in program history.

Should this be the end of Corral's time with the program, he ends his season with 3,339 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He'll finish his four years in Oxford with 8,277 passing yards, 57 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and a passer rating of 160.2.

Also known for his legs, Corral totaled 597 yards with his legs and 11 touchdowns. For his career, he recorded 1,321 rushing yards off 321 attempts and scored 18 touchdowns with his legs.

Corral is expected to be a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Grove Report will keep you up to date with Corral's status moving forward.

