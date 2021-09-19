Is Ole Miss The Best Offense In The Country?

Wow.

That's probably the one word you can use to best encompass all of the feelings Ole Miss fans had watching Matt Corral paint this offensive masterpiece Saturday night against Tulane.

There are surely hundreds and thousands of other positive words, but it's very hard to use just one word to describe Corral's performance.

Corral finished his career night with 23 of 31 passing for 335 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, Corral was just as dangerous. He ran the ball 13 times for 68 yards and four touchdowns. For those counting at home, that's a lucky seven TD's for the Heisman hopeful.

READ MORE: When is The Manning Center Renovation Coming?

Corral's Heisman stock definitely takes a huge jump after Saturday's performance. But credit is due to the skill position players, who Tulane had no answers for all night.

Junior Jerrion Ealy ran for over 100 yards, Henry Parrish Jr. ran for 64 yards on nine carries with a touchdown, Dontario Drummond had a rushing and receiving touchdown, and Jonathan Mingo caught six passes for 136 yards, a game-high.

The skill players have complemented Corral extremely well, and vice versa. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is utilizing everyone's strengths and it's working to a tee.

The 635 yards per game leads the nation by a decent margin and the career performances all across the offense give them that necessary momentum with Alabama on the schedule in two weeks' time.

Given Alabama's struggles against Florida today, Ole Miss could be approaching a perfect storm when the two teams meet in Tuscaloosa on October 3, and then this offense will get to prove themselves as the best in the nation against arguably the top defense.

CONTINUE READING: Cal QB Commit Heading to Oxford on Official Visit

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.