Sports Illustrated Projects Matt Corral to Saints in Upcoming NFL Draft

SI has the Rebel as the second quarterback off the board this April.

Sports Illustrated released its 2022 Mock Draft 1.0 on Thursday, and it has Matt Corral taken in the first round.

The mock draft has the Ole Miss quarterback going No. 18 overall to the New Orleans Saints as the second signal caller off the board in April. The first quarterback taken in this listing is Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) to the Washington Commanders.

The story also has Liberty quarterback Malik Willis taken two picks behind Corral at No. 20, a pick that lies with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sam Howell out of North Carolina rounds out the quarterback portion of the first round, projected to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Corral had a record-setting career at Ole Miss, and he helped the Rebels reach the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2021 season. Although Corral left the game in the first half with an ankle injury, and Ole Miss eventually lost the game, he became a fan favorite in his latter years in Oxford, and he gives a large amount of the credit to Lane Kiffin for his development.

"Coach Kiffin was different, but I couldn't be more thankful to have worked for him," Corral said at the Fanatics Red Carpet prior to the Super Bowl. "He taught me a lot about the game, on and off the field. Just from a player-to-coach perspective, I truly believe there was nobody across the country who had what I had for my coach."

The NFL Draft will take place from April 28-30.

