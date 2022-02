Matt Corral First QB Taken in Latest NFL Mock Draft

A mock draft released on Tuesday has Corral selected in the first round this April.

Matt Corral continues to garner high expectations for the upcoming NFL Draft, and he is the first quarterback taken off the board according to a mock draft released on Tuesday.

The mock draft released by Pro Football Network has Corral as the sixth overall pick heading to the Carolina Panthers. He is also the third SEC player taken in the mock draft behind Alabama OT Evan Neal and Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is the only other signal caller listed in the first round, projected at the No. 9 overall pick to the Denver Broncos.

Claudette Montana Pattison of Sports Illustrated's All Trojans recently caught up with Corral on the Fanatics Red Carpet prior to the Super Bowl. Corral reflected on his time in Oxford and relationship with Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin.

"Coach Kiffin was different, but I couldn't be more thankful to have worked for him," Corral said. "He taught me a lot about the game, on and off the field. Just from a player-to-coach perspective, I truly believe there was nobody across the country who had what I had for my coach."

As a reporter who covers USC, Pattison was sure to ask Corral about Trojan transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart who has recently made his way to Oxford to work under Kiffin's leadership.

"Hopefully, he breaks my records," Corral said. "He's going to do well in that system, for sure."

As far as prepping for the NFL, Corral has a singular quarterback in mind who he wants to style himself after.

"Aaron Rodgers," Corral said. "The way he makes it look so effortless and how he can make any throw."

Corral had a record-setting career at Ole Miss, and he helped the Rebels reach the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2021 season. Although Corral left the game in the first half with an ankle injury, and Ole Miss eventually lost the game, he became a fan favorite in his latter years in Oxford, and he gives a large amount of the credit to Lane Kiffin for his development.

© Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

