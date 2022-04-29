Skip to main content

Ole Miss Rebels Selected in Sports Illustrated's Day Two Mock Draft

Will the top Ole Miss prospects hear their names called on day two of the NFL Draft?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, but there is still plenty of talent left on the board. 

There were no Ole Miss Rebels drafted in the first round, but day two of the draft should hold better results for top Ole Miss prospects like quarterback Matt Corral and edge Sam Williams. 

Matt Corral 13

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 6

Matt Corral

Sam Williams

Sam Williams

In a new Sports Illustrated mock draft, Kevin Hanson predicts how the next two rounds will unfold tonight and included Corral and Williams.

Let's take a look and see what teams could take a chance on Corral and Williams in rounds two and three of the draft:

40. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

In an earlier iteration of my mock, I thought it would have made sense if the Seahawks had traded up to No. 31 for Corral, so they get a discount by getting him here. Corral throws with a quick release and has the above-average arm strength and the mobility to make and extend plays. Improved decision-making and ball placement helped Corral cut down on interceptions (five) in 2021 compared to the previous season (14), and Pete Carroll should appreciate Corral’s competitive play style.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Seahawks are one of the teams that could be looking to add a quarterback to their roster on day two of the draft, especially since most of the top quarterback prospects are still available. Seattle owns two of the first nine picks in the second round, so Corral or another quarterback prospect will likely be available.

Seattle would not be the worst destination for Corral, as he would get to reunite with former Ole Miss receiver DK Metcalf, one of the most electric wideouts in the NFL.

88. Cowboys: Sam Williams, edge, Mississippi

48 picks later, the top edge rusher on the 2021 Ole Miss defense is selected by the Dallas Cowboys. Williams set the Ole Miss program record for sacks recorded in a single season with 12.5 and would create a terrifying pass-rushing duo with Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons, the 2021 defensive rookie of the year. 

Matt Corral Ole Miss vs Tulane 2

Matt Corral

Matt Corral Ole Miss vs LSU

Matt Corral

Sam Williams

Sam Williams 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (3)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Matt Corral 14
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Selected in Sports Illustrated's Day Two Mock Draft

By Ben King14 seconds ago
Matt Corral 17
Football

Ole Miss' Matt Corral Falls Out of First Round of NFL Draft

By John Macon Gillespie2 hours ago
USATSI_17559949
Football

Former Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown Traded to Eagles for 18th Overall Draft Pick

By John Macon Gillespie15 hours ago
Braxton Myers
Recruiting

Texas DB Myers Names Finalists, Sets Commitment Date

By The Grove Report Staff23 hours ago
Matt Corral 2
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Left Out of Final Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

By Ben King23 hours ago
Wilkin Formby
Recruiting

Formby Talks 'Great' Ole Miss Official Visit, Rolls Royce and More

By The Grove Report StaffApr 28, 2022
USATSI_17560035
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Discusses Influence of A.J. Brown Prior to Draft Day

By John Macon GillespieApr 28, 2022
Matt Corral Ole Miss vs Tulane 2
Football

NFL Draft: Could These NFC Teams Eye Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Late in 1st Round?

By Zach DimmittApr 27, 2022