Ole Miss Rebels Selected in Sports Illustrated's Day Two Mock Draft

Will the top Ole Miss prospects hear their names called on day two of the NFL Draft?

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, but there is still plenty of talent left on the board.

There were no Ole Miss Rebels drafted in the first round, but day two of the draft should hold better results for top Ole Miss prospects like quarterback Matt Corral and edge Sam Williams.

In a new Sports Illustrated mock draft, Kevin Hanson predicts how the next two rounds will unfold tonight and included Corral and Williams.

Let's take a look and see what teams could take a chance on Corral and Williams in rounds two and three of the draft:

40. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi In an earlier iteration of my mock, I thought it would have made sense if the Seahawks had traded up to No. 31 for Corral, so they get a discount by getting him here. Corral throws with a quick release and has the above-average arm strength and the mobility to make and extend plays. Improved decision-making and ball placement helped Corral cut down on interceptions (five) in 2021 compared to the previous season (14), and Pete Carroll should appreciate Corral’s competitive play style.

The Seahawks are one of the teams that could be looking to add a quarterback to their roster on day two of the draft, especially since most of the top quarterback prospects are still available. Seattle owns two of the first nine picks in the second round, so Corral or another quarterback prospect will likely be available.

Seattle would not be the worst destination for Corral, as he would get to reunite with former Ole Miss receiver DK Metcalf, one of the most electric wideouts in the NFL.

88. Cowboys: Sam Williams, edge, Mississippi

48 picks later, the top edge rusher on the 2021 Ole Miss defense is selected by the Dallas Cowboys. Williams set the Ole Miss program record for sacks recorded in a single season with 12.5 and would create a terrifying pass-rushing duo with Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons, the 2021 defensive rookie of the year.

