2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2 and 3 Mock Draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books (see my 32 grades here). In a continuation of the active trade market we’ve seen throughout the offseason, there were nine first-round trades on Thursday.

While some first-round prospects may not live up to their draft pedigree, it should come as no surprise that first-rounders represent the largest percentage of players with contracts of at least $10 million per year (37%), per Over the Cap. If we combine Round 2 (26%) and Round 3 (14.9%), however, no day has a higher percentage of such players than those drafted on Day 2.

In other words, plenty of talented players are available on the draft’s second day (I’ve ranked the top 230 of them here). And in a draft class where there isn’t as much elite talent at the top, Day 2 might be the sweet spot of this draft. Some Day 2 steals from recent drafts include Jonathan Taylor, last year’s rushing champion, and Cooper Kupp, the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP.

Here’s how the draft’s second day could play out.

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Jaguars): Logan Hall, DL, Houston

Hall uses his quickness, violent hands and relentless motor to make an impact rushing the passer and can hold his own defending the run. He finished with his most productive season (13 TFLs and six sacks) in 2021.

34. Minnesota Vikings (via Lions): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

The Vikings continue to upgrade their secondary with this selection. A scheme-diverse cornerback, Booth is an athletic cover man with outstanding ball skills. While he has a few missed tackles in part to being over aggressive, Booth is physical and willing as a run defender. If it weren’t for his sports hernia surgery last month, he likely would have been a first-round pick. Either way, he’s expected to be ready for the start of camp.

35. Tennessee Titans (via Jets): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

In this scenario, Willis would get a chance to adjust to the NFL game while sitting behind Ryan Tannehill. Willis is a dual-threat talent with the highest ceiling among this year’s crop of quarterback prospects. He generates plenty of zip on his throws, and his elite speed and dynamism as a runner stresses opposing defenses.

36. New York Giants: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

While James Bradberry is still a Giant, this selection would give the team more flexibility and depth at the position if they part ways with the veteran cornerback, as many expect. Gordon is a fluid mover with outstanding short-area quickness and excellent ball skills.

37. Houston Texans: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Hall is a patient runner with outstanding vision and contact balance, and he’s a reliable receiver out of the backfield. Although he has shouldered a heavy workload (800 career touches), Hall was highly productive in college and has the frame and versatile skill set to be a featured back.

38. New York Jets (via Panthers): Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

The Jets had an impressive haul in the first round, as Ahmad Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson II address several of the team’s needs. Raimann is relatively new to the offensive line, as a converted tight end, but he has made impressive strides learning his new position, and has nimble feet and excellent play strength.

39. Chicago Bears: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

The Bears should look to improve the supporting cast around Justin Fields. Pickens’s best season came as a highly-touted true freshman when he hauled in 49 receptions for 727 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. While he missed most of the past season with a torn ACL, the lanky receiver has natural hands and excellent body control.

40. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

In an earlier iteration of my mock, I thought it would have made sense if the Seahawks had traded up to No. 31 for Corral, so they get a discount by getting him here. Corral throws with a quick release, has above-average arm strength and the mobility to make and extend plays. Improved decision making and ball placement helped Corral cut down on interceptions (five) in 2021 compared to the previous season (14), and Pete Carroll should appreciate Corral’s competitive play style.

41. Seattle Seahawks: Boye Mafe, edge, Minnesota

Mafe is somewhat raw, but he built plenty of momentum throughout the predraft process and oozes upside. The National Team MVP at the Senior Bowl showed off elite athleticism in Indianapolis with a 4.53 40-yard dash and explosive jumps (38" vertical and 10'5" broad).

42. Indianapolis Colts (via Commanders): Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

The Colts could use an upgrade at wide receiver opposite Michael Pittman Jr. Moore converted to wide receiver early in his Western Michigan career, and he had a 95/1,292/10 line in 2021. PFF credited Moore with 26 broken tackles after the catch, which led FBS wide receivers last season.

43. Atlanta Falcons: David Ojabo, edge, Michigan

The Falcons need pass-rush help in the worst way, as they had only 18 sacks in 2021. Ojabo finished last season with 11 sacks—second in the Big Ten behind Aidan Hutchinson—and his pass-rush moves are more developed than one would expect given his limited experience. A torn Achilles will delay his NFL debut, but the explosive and bendy edge rusher would offer Atlanta plenty of upside.

44. Cleveland Browns: Drake Jackson, edge, USC

The Browns could use another pass rusher to take pressure off of Myles Garrett. Even though Jackson wasn’t as productive in 2021 as many had expected, he has plenty of upside due to his length and explosiveness off the edge.

45. Baltimore Ravens: Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut

The Eagles traded in front of the Ravens to draft Jordan Davis, a likely target of Baltimore. Like Davis, Jones is a stout run defender with the ability to push the pocket on passing downs, and he has impressive mobility for a player his size.

46. Detroit Lions (via Vikings): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Howell’s passing numbers declined year over year as most of North Carolina’s skill-position players had departed for the draft last spring, but he’s arguably the best deep passer in this year’s draft class. That would pair nicely with first-rounder Jameson Williams, who has elite speed to take the top off the defense.

47. Washington Commanders (via Colts): Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean is a top-25 player on my big board, so he offers plenty of value in the middle of Round 2. At Georgia, he was the leader of the best defense in the country. Dean is a three-down linebacker, and his football IQ, instincts and speed allow him to make plays all over the field.

48. Chicago Bears (via Chargers): Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Pitre’s intelligence and instincts allow him to play fast and impact the game in so many different ways. The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 finished last season with 75 tackles, 18.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

49. New Orleans Saints: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

The Saints passed on a quarterback with their first two picks, but I’m not sure they’d pass on Ridder if still available here. Ridder’s work ethic and character have helped him improve every season. A four-year starter with 44 career wins, Ridder has the ability to process what he sees quickly and to make throws to all three levels of the field. While he looks to win from the pocket first, defenses also need to account for his 4.52 speed.

50. Kansas City Chiefs (via Dolphins): Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Currently, the Chiefs’ only wide receiver under contract beyond 2022 is Marquez Valdes-Scantling, so it’s highly likely that the they’ll add to their receiver room on Day 2. Watson has an elite combination of size and speed, with a wide catch radius and is elusive for a big receiver. He averaged 20.4 yards per reception over his college career.

51. Philadelphia Eagles: Arnold Ebiketie, edge, Penn State

The transfer from Temple would return to Philly in this scenario, and the Eagles would benefit from the depth of a strong edge-rusher class, as Ebiketie is my 34th-ranked prospect. While he isn’t as effective against the run, his length (34 ⅛" arms), bend and active hands should allow him to become a productive pass rusher early in his career.

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Brisker has the versatility to succeed in a variety of roles and alignments. He played through a shoulder injury in 2021, which led to some missed tackles, but he’s at his best playing close to the line of scrimmage and is a physical tone-setter on defense.

53. Green Bay Packers (via Raiders): Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

The Packers extended their streak of receiver-less first rounds, but they add a pair of pass catchers in the second round in this mock. Lining up all over the formation, the sure-handed McBride was the focal point of Colorado State’s offense and posted rare stats for a collegiate tight end (90/1,121/1) in 2021.

54. New England Patriots: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Using his combination of size, athleticism and instincts, Muma was a tackling machine for Wyoming. He ranked second nationally in tackles (142) and was fourth on a per-game basis (10.9) in 2021. At his best in coverage, Muma had three interceptions, including two returned for scores in ’21.

55. Arizona Cardinals: Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky

Kinnard was a three-year starter for the Wildcats at right tackle, and he has the size and length to continue to play outside although a transition inside to guard may lead to more success at the next level. The Cardinals could benefit from interior line reinforcements.

56. Dallas Cowboys: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Dulcich has an extra gear to pull away from defenders with his run-after-catch and tackle-breaking abilities. Over the past two years, Dulcich combined for 68 catches for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns, while averaging 18.3 yards per catch.

57. Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

The Bills would like to take some pressure off of Josh Allen, and Walker is a powerful runner with excellent contact balance. He’s a tackle-breaking machine who racks up yards after contact in bunches.

58. Atlanta Falcons (via Titans): Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

A former defensive back (in high school), Harris’s athleticism and fluid movement skills allow him to match up well in coverage against running backs and tight ends. He has sideline-to-sideline range and ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash (4.44) among linebackers at the combine.

59. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

The Packers have had plenty of success with second-round receivers. Will Tolbert continue that tradition? A savvy route runner with natural hands, Tolbert had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Jaguars, and he led the Sun Belt in receptions (82), yards (1,474) and yards per reception (18.0) in 2021.

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia

While he primarily played tackle for the Bulldogs, he’s ideally suited to play guard in the NFL. With Ali Marpet retiring, the Buccaneers could use an upgrade at left guard.

61. San Francisco 49ers: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

Woolen is a converted wide receiver and relatively raw at cornerback, but he has elite traits. He has a rare combination of size, length (33 ⅝" arms) and speed (4.26 40-yard dash).

62. Kansas City Chiefs: DeMarvin Leal, IDL, Texas A&M

Leal has played up and down Texas A&M’s line, and Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo could appreciate his versatility. Leal has a quick first step and moves well for someone his size.

63. Cincinnati Bengals: Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska

After Joe Burrow was sacked a total of 70 times through the playoffs last year, the Bengals made several upgrades to their offensive line this offseason. Although they signed Ted Karras to play center, it wouldn’t surprise me if they considered Jurgens here.

64. Denver Broncos (via Rams): Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

There isn’t a more versatile prospect in the country (regardless of position) than Andersen. A former First-Team Big Sky QB who rushed for 1,412 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2018, he was the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year in ’21, with 147 tackles and 14 TFLs. The 243-pound linebacker led his position group with a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine.

Round 3

65. Jaguars: Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma

66. Vikings (via Lions): Nik Bonitto, edge, Oklahoma

67. Giants: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

68. Texans: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

69. Titans (via Jets): Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

70. Jaguars (via Panthers): Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

71. Bears: Josh Paschal, edge, Kentucky

72. Seahawks: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

73. Colts (via Commanders): Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

74. Falcons: Phidarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama

75. Broncos: Kingsley Enagbare, edge, South Carolina

76. Ravens: Cameron Thomas, edge, San Diego State

77. Vikings: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

78. Browns: Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

79. Chargers: Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

80. Texans (via Saints): David Bell, WR, Purdue

81. Giants (via Dolphins): Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis

82. Falcons (via Colts): Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

83. Eagles: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

84. Steelers: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

85. Patriots: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

86. Raiders: John Ridgeway, IDL, Arkansas

87. Cardinals: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

88. Cowboys: Sam Williams, edge, Mississippi

89. Bills: Nick Cross, S, Maryland

90. Titans: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

91. Buccaneers: James Cook, RB, Georgia

92. Packers: Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma

93. 49ers: Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

94. Patriots (via Chiefs): Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

95. Bengals: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

96. Broncos (via Rams): Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

97. Lions: Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State

98. Commanders (via Saints): Dominique Robinson, edge, Miami (OH)

99. Browns: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

100. Cardinals (via Ravens): Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

101. Jets (via Saints/Titans): Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

102. Dolphins (via 49ers): Luke Fortner, IOL, Kentucky

103. Chiefs: Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

104. Rams: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

105. 49ers: Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU

Kevin Hanson is contributing mock drafts and position rankings to The MMQB during the 2022 NFL draft season. His mock drafts have been graded as the seventh-most accurate (tied) over the past five years, per The Huddle Report. His ’15 NFL mock draft was graded as the most accurate.

