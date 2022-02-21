Matt Luke is stepping down at Georgia after two seasons on staff as the offensive line coach

Matt Luke was heralded for his work with offensive lines during his tenure in college football. For now, he's stepping away.

Luke, who previously served as Ole Miss' head coach, is stepping down from his position as Georgia's offensive line coach immediately. The news was first reported by Dawgs247 and later confirmed by UGASports.com

Luke, 45, was named head coach of the Rebels following the firing of Hugh Freeze before the start of the 2017 season. In three years with the program, he posted a 15-21 record, finishing sixth in the SEC West each season and going 6-18 in conference play.

The Rebels hired Lane Kiffin following the fiasco of the Egg Bowl in 2019. Since his arrival, Ole Miss has gone 15-8, finishing last season ranked 11th in the AP Poll.

Luke spent most of his coaching career in the SEC after playing for the Rebels from 1995-98. He served on staff under Phillip Fulmer at Tennessee from 2006-07 as the tight ends and offensive line coach. Luke also was a member of Ole Miss' staff under Freeze as the offensive line coach from 2012-16.

Luke also worked under David Cutcliffe at Duke as the offensive line coach from 2008-11.

Since working under Kirby Smart in place of Sam Pittman, the Bulldogs' offensive line has been at its best. In the two years, Georgia has allowed a mere 36 total sacks combined. Georgia also finished ranked top five in total offense among SEC programs in back-to-back seasons.

There has been no comment on if Luke will step away from the game or perhaps head to a different program as of this time.

