BREAKING: Matt Luke Stepping Down as OL Coach

Matt Luke Stepping Down as UGA Offensive Line Coach

Sources have confirmed to SI Dawgs Daily that offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his title at the University of Georgia after two seasons in the role. Having been hired in December of 2019, Luke played an integral role on an experienced unit that kept Stetson Bennett upright throughout a title run in 2021. 

When Georgia’s former offensive line coach, Sam Pittman, took the Arkansas head coaching job, many fans didn’t know if there was another coach who would meet the high expectations that he had set.

Pittman was widely known as one the best offensive line coaches in the country. He was a significant part of the recruiting success on Georgia's offense, and he was as popular inside the locker room as he was with fans. Luckily for the Dawgs, a coach with almost the same profile had become available just one week prior, former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke. Hiring Luke just two days after Pittman was named the head coach at Arkansas was a masterful move by Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. It solidified the Dawgs' 2020 recruiting class shortly before early signing day began.

During his time at Georgia, Luke proved he is more than capable of recruiting at the same level Georgia fans came to expect under Sam Pittman. With a crop of talented but inexperienced players, Luke was able to demonstrate that his coaching ability matches his skills on the recruiting trail in 2021. Fortunately for Georgia fans, Luke was well on his way to doing so. Amarius Mims and Broderick Jones were highly-rated prospects coming to Georgia, 

