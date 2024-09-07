Ole Miss Names Neal Mead To Senior Associate Athletic Director Role
Ole Miss is adding another person to its head athletic staff.
According to a Rebels' press release, Neal Mead has been promoted to Senior Associate Athletic Director for Facilities, Events and Capital Projects.
"We are excited to elevate Neal's leadership and impact in our department," Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said in a statement. "Neal has been an integral part of our success in gameday operations, always going above and beyond, whether implementing safety protocols, addressing fan issues that arise, working with outside partners or leading our concert planning. We know he will bring that same work ethic and creative thinking to our facilities management and capital projects."
Joining the program in 2015, Mead has spent nearly a decade bettering Ole Miss' facilities both in the public eye and behind the scenes. Most recently, he held the title of Associate AD for Event Management.
"I am deeply honored by the opportunity to serve in this role and expand my areas of responsibility," Mead said in a statement. "My time at Ole Miss has been incredibly rewarding, and I look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence by enhancing our facilities and leading impactful capital projects. I am eager to collaborate with our talented team and further contribute to the vision and success of Ole Miss Athletics."
In his new role, Mead will oversee the day-to-day operations of athletic grounds and facilities while also developing and leading capital improvement building projects.
In 2015, Mead joined the staff as assistant director for event management. He was later promoted in 2017.
Before joining the Rebels, Mead spent seven years at Southern Miss, mostly serving as the assistant director for facilities and event management. In Hattiesburg, he provided oversight for all university athletic facilities, including a 36,000-seat football stadium that included 36 luxury suites and two premium seating areas.
The Rebels take on Middle Tennessee State at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.