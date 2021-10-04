NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 4?

Did any Rebels standout in Week 4 of the NFL season?

During football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturday in order to build a career that will allow them to play on Sundays.

There are currently 17 former Rebels on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let's take a look to see how some of them played this weekend:

Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton recorded three tackles in a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

New York Giants TE Evan Engram caught five passes for 27 yards in a come-from-behind victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox caught five passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Houston Texans. The game marked Knox's first multi-TD game of his career. He is one of eight players this season with at least four touchdowns. His four TD's this season marks a career-high for the third-year NFL Rebel and the Bills have not lost a game in which Knox finds the end zone.

Here's a look at both of his touchdowns:

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in a win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Here's a look at Metcalf's third touchdown of the season:

