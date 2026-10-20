Ole Miss Offensive Line Is Playing Its Best Football at the Right Time

The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels have looked remarkably good since their disappointing 52-28 loss at the Florida Gators. Specifically, the offensive line.

The offensive line has locked in for the right moment for Pete Golding and the Rebels.

The Rebels Offensive Line Has Clicked in the Right Moment

In Week 4, without superstar running back Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss's running game just wasn't good. The Rebels totaled just 128 yards on 27 carries, with running backs Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey underperforming.

The Gators, meanwhile, ran for over 300 yards and dominated the trenches, leading to a blowout loss for the Rebels. Since then, however, the offensive line and Ole Miss's offense have looked much better, easing pressure on the defense.

Florida RB Jadan Baugh is pushed out of bounds by the Ole Miss defense. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels looked better on the ground, totaling over 200 rushing yards against the Vanderbilt Commodores and overall overpowering a weak offense. The offense got some nice help from four turnovers but didn't struggle much on its way to a 52-17 road win.

The offensive line looked even better last Saturday, putting on a dominant performance against a dangerous Missouri Tigers team. The Tigers beat Florida 45-17 the week after the Gators defeated the Rebels, then destroyed the Texas A&M Aggies 27-6 the following game, setting up a big matchup in Oxford.

With Lacy's return and another dominant performance from Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels looked good offensively and even better defensively, surprising the nation with a 31-3 win over the talented Tigers.

The offensive line has been efficient, created a nice pocket for Chambliss, provided good running lanes for the great RB room, and caused major problems for opposing defenses. And with Lacy back, the unit may look even stronger. The combined offensive power of Chambliss, Lacy, and others gives Ole Miss a very dangerous weapon.

Ole Miss Now Has Another "Prove It" Game

At the SEC, maybe more than at any other conference, plenty of games require a team to prove it can win. Ole Miss has already faced huge challenges from the LSU Tigers, Florida, Missouri, and even the high-powered Louisville Cardinals.

Now, Ole Miss must travel to take on a desperate Texas Longhorns team. The Longhorns have suffered two straight embarrassing losses to a bad Oklahoma Sooners team (good defense, atrocious offense) and a Gators team that didn't look nearly as good against other teams as it did against Ole Miss.

The Longhorns, with all of their talent and might, plus having the most expensive roster in the sport, are in a terrible position. This means one more loss is probably a nail in the coffin for any College Football Playoff hopes. Texas knows this, which is why this game could be hard for the talented Rebels.

Texas WR Cam Coleman celebrates after a touchdown against Florida. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading on the road in a game with the Longhorns in desperation mode, the Rebels must prove they can string big wins together and that they are national title contenders.

Ole Miss must face the Georgia Bulldogs at home just two weeks later, but aside from that massive matchup, the schedule favors the Rebels. If Ole Miss can take down Texas, then 10-2 is a very realistic goal. Winning out isn't impossible either.

The dominance of the offensive line since a sloppy game against the Gators has been something great to see for Pete Golding and company. With the superstar QB and RB that Ole Miss has, having an offensive line that can execute well and protect well is critical for an effective offense.

Hopefully, with two huge games in the next few weeks, the offensive line will help this powerful offense thrive against great defenses.

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