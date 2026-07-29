Ole Miss Officially Adds JUCO OT Roman Womack to Roster

Ole Miss desperately needed to bolster both offensive tackle spots this offseason following the departures of Jayden Williams and Diego Pounds. Pete Golding addressed just that and has the bodies heading into fall camp.

The Rebels signed three mid-year transfers in Carius Curne, Enoch Wangoy as well as Tommy Kinsler IV back in the winter, and more depth has arrived this summer.

Northwest Mississippi JUCO transfer Roman Womack has officially joined the program, initially committing in April, according to the Rebels’ latest roster update this week. Ole Miss lists the sophomore offensive tackle at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds.

Former Maryland transfer Terez Davis impressed in the spring and remains on track to earn the starting role at left tackle. The Rebels still have sorting to do at right tackle and the addition of Womack gives John Garrison more combination options.

Golding was adamant about the team taking its time to find the right mesh at the positions, just a few months ago.

"Still really raw. I think we're a long ways from having that solidified by any means… as we all know in this league you better be pretty good at (offensive) tackle. I think that's a work in progress, a big part of this spring and the summer and it's going to develop all the way through fall camp,” Golding explained during spring practice. “I think we do have some flexibility with some guys to be able to move guys around based on the maturity and growth of some of these other guys."

Instant Outlook

Ole Miss offensive line coach John Garrison during a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. | Ole Miss Athletics

Realistically, it’s a long shot for the 19-year-old lineman to carve out a consistent role as a summer enrollee going into his first season with the Rebels in 2026. That said, Womack owns the necessary frame, and possibly mindset, to at least compete while taking in needed development through camp in August.

Unless he can be an immediate spark plug, Ole Miss doesn’t need Womack on the field this season. However, that could change by the time his junior year rolls around should his development stay on track under Garrison.

For Ole Miss, it never hurts adding depth within the trenches and having another fresh camp body available.

As a 2025 three-star high school recruit Womack had collected offers from Syracuse, Colorado State, Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State, but spent his true freshman year close to home with the Northwest Rangers.

Womack’s father, Floyd "Pork Chop" Womack, attended Mississippi State (1997-2000) during his collegiate career before enjoying a long stay in the NFL as an interior lineman. After being selected 128th overall in the fourth round of the 2001 draft by the Seattle Seahawks, Floyd spent 11 seasons in the NFL between stints with the Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.

Ole Miss is set to open fall camp Aug. 6.

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