Rebel Rundown Podcast: Examining Ole Miss' Offensive Line Ahead of Fall Camp

The first Pete Golding-led fall camp is nearing for the Ole Miss Rebels.

The program is set to open practice, Aug.6, a month before its season-opener in Nashville against Louisville.

During the upcoming training period, the Rebels will go through their latest schematic installments and then prepare for a Cardinals team that should demand a fair amount of attention.

Ole Miss has some question marks regarding its roster heading into August, and among the biggest uncertainties revolves around the offensive line. That said, part of the uncertainty is becoming clearer.

With less than 10 days until Ole Miss officially opens the gates at fall camp, Rebel Rundown Podcast host Tyler Komis dives into John Garrison’s tenure and examines the options surrounding the critical position group in the latest.

OL Rundown

Delano Townsend (51) lines up for a play against Miami in the College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl semifinal (2026). | Ole Miss Athletics

The Rebels are returning their starting center and guards, who meshed well throughout 2025, with another starter along the line emerging.

“Terez Davis is playing as good at left tackle right now that I can remember anybody playing, to be honest with you,” Golding assessed during SEC Media Days in Tampa, per WJTV. “Super bright spot, in my opinion, coming out of spring and seeing him move a little bit in the summer.”

Davis will have one of the most important jobs in the country, protecting Trinidad Chambliss’ blindside this fall.

Meanwhile, the starting right tackle position appears to still be up for grabs between first-year transfers Carius Curne and Tommy Kinsler IV. Ole Miss, in large part, plans to maintain its hurry-up offense under offensive coordinator John David Baker, making proper conditioning a strong factor up front.

If camp isn’t enough time for a tackle to distance himself to start on the right side of the line, expect specific rotation within — at least — the first two weeks of the year.

Other offensive linemen that could be names to watch during camp include Enoch Wangoy, Roman Womack and Connor Howes.

Offensive line coach John Garrison has made considerable contributions in recent years, and could make another important one should Ole Miss’ offensive line mold another cohesive starting five. It’s no secret that the Rebels will have to possess a formidable offensive line in order to sustain legitimate national contender status.

During the 2025 season Ole Miss allowed a total of 19 sacks, but just 14 when Chambliss was under center for 13 starts.

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